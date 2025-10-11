Jacksonville Jaguars host the Seattle Seahawks at EverBank Stadium

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars (4-1) will host the Seattle Seahawks (3-2) in their last game at EverBank Stadium for the next five weeks.

While the Jaguars pulled out the win in most exciting fashion at home against the Kansas City Chiefs in Monday Night Football, Jaguars Head Coach Liam Coen said there are still things to clean up.

“I don’t want to say we’re the most (ticked) off 4-1 team, but there’s definitely some feelings in the building over the last few days of knowing that we have not still put out 60 minutes of our best football,” Coen said. “They just know that there was some meat left on the bone even after a really cool win.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Action Sports Jax is getting you ready for the game with Countdown to Kickoff on CBS47 at 11:30 a.m. Game kickoff is at 1 p.m. on FOX30.

Check back here for live updates during the game and watch the Action Sports Jax 24/7 stream for LIVE postgame coverage from EverBank Stadium.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]