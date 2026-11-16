JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars got a road win Sunday over division rival Tennessee Titans 40-23.

Not only is that good news for the Jags, but for fans’ tummies, too.

Here are the deals and freebies you can get and how you can get them, thanks to the win:

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Firehouse Subs

Cam Little was fire on Sunday, hitting 3 field goals that were more than 40 yards.

That activates “Field Goals for Firehouse Subs,” which gets you a FREE medium sub with the purchase of any medium sub, chips, and a drink.

Offer valid for three business days following a qualifying game.

Whataburger - Free Whataburger

The Jags won, so fans win a free Whataburger in the Whataburger app. Participating restaurants may vary.

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