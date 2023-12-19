Jaguars Coach Doug Pederson gives update on QB Trevor Lawrence’s concussion protocol

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence has entered concussion protocol following a tough hit late in the game against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

Jaguars Coach Doug Pederson spoke to the media about Lawrence’s condition Monday afternoon.

The Jags suffered their third straight loss on Sunday, and due to Lawrence entering concussion protocol, his availability for Sunday’s game in Tampa is now up in the air.

So, where did it happen? Coach Pederson guessed it happened on a scramble play late in the game. However, Lawrence did bang his head on the turf on the intentional grounding play from his end zone earlier.

Regardless, Pederson said there are now strict guidelines to follow in the NFL concerning a head injury.

“I’m not at liberty to speculate with head injuries, so I can’t say one way or the other [if Trevor will play]. I think it was obviously the scramble play. I think it was the last one that he got hit on potentially. It’s hard to say, but he continued to play the game, and then he self-disclosed after the game to our doctors and our trainers,” Pederson said.

Players have to go through several steps before they can get cleared to play after a concussion. The list requires players to start with symptom-limited activity to aerobic exercise, football-specific exercise, non-contact training drills and finally, full-football activity.

Lawrence has to clear all of these steps before he will be released from concussion protocol.

