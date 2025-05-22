UNF men’s basketball coach Matthew Driscoll resigns

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The winningest coach in University of North Florida men’s basketball history, Matthew Driscoll, is resigning to take an associate head coaching position at Kansas State.

Driscoll arrived at UNF in 2009 and since then also became the winningest coach in ASUN men’s basketball history.

He led the Ospreys to the 2015 NCAA Tournament with an ASUN Title and also won five regular season conference titles.

Longtime assistant coach Bobby Kennen will take over as the head coach at UNF on an interim basis.

Kennen has been on the bench with Driscoll since his arrival in 2009 and previously had an assistant position at Jacksonville University.

