LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Carys Baker scored all of her 20 points in the second quarter and No. 3 Louisville routed Akron 92-48 on Friday afternoon.

The 6-foot-2 reserve forward for the Cardinals (10-0) was coming off tying her career high of 24 points in Sunday's 97-78 victory over Seattle in the Great Alaska Shootout final. On Friday, the Virginia Tech transfer made 7 of 8 shots in the second quarter, including 5 of 6 from beyond the 3-point arc as she nearly outscored the Zips (2-6) in the first half.

Louisville used a 13-2 first quarter run to take over the game. Imari Berry’s floater capped the spurt, giving the Cardinals a 19-11 lead with less than four minutes remaining in the first quarter.

The Cardinals made their last five shots of the first half, with a trey from Baker in the closing seconds giving the home team a 49-22 halftime lead, and then started the second half on a 6 for 7 streak. Tajianna Roberts’ layup extended the advantage to 65-28 with 5:45 to go in the third.

The Zips shot 38% (19 of 50) and committed a season-high 23 turnovers that Louisville converted into 34 points. Kailee Bransford’s nine points led Akron.

Louisville shot 59.3% (32 of 54) through the first three quarters as coach Jeff Walz emptied his bench. No Cardinal played more than 21 minutes.

Baker, a second-team All-Atlantic Coast Conference selection last season, and Louisville’s five starters finished in double figures. Roberts added 12 on 4 of 7 shooting, while Zam Jones went for 11 while making 5 of 7 and dishing out four of the team’s 20 assists.

Up next

Akron heads to Ohio State on Wednesday.

Louisville plays host to East Tennessee State on Sunday.

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