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Germany and Paraguay head to extra time at 1-1 in the round of 32 at the World Cup

By KYLE HIGHTOWER, Associated Press
APTOPIX Paraguay Germany WCup Soccer Paraguay's Julio Enciso (19) celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal with Gustavo Gomez (15), top, during the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between Germany and Paraguay in Foxborough, Mass., near Boston, Monday, June 29, 2026. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek) (Petr David Josek/AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
By KYLE HIGHTOWER, Associated Press

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Germany and Paraguay are headed to extra time after playing to a 1-1 score through 90 minutes at the World Cup on Monday.

Paraguay went in front when Julio Enciso scored on a header late in the first half. Kai Havertz equalized in the 52nd minute for Germany.

The teams will now play 30 minutes of extra time, split into two 15-minute halves. If the score is still even after extra time, there will be a penalty shootout to decide which team advances to the round of 16.

In the only previous World Cup match between the teams, Germany beat Paraguay 1-0 in the round of 16.

Monday was Germany’s first knockout game since the 2014 final in Brazil when the Germans beat Argentina 1-0 to capture their fourth World Cup title.

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See more of AP’s World Cup coverage here ]

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