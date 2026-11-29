As Indiana was pulling away from Purdue on Saturday night, Hoosiers coach Curt Cignetti couldn't help but be distracted wondering what was happening across the country in the Washington-Oregon game.

Cignetti knew before his game kicked off that Washington had to win in order for his defending national champion Hoosiers to get into the Big Ten championship game and play for the conference's automatic bid in the College Football Playoff.

“We really preached to the team we needed to keep the main thing the main thing and control what we could control, and that was our performance in the game against Purdue,” Cignetti said Sunday. “As we began to distance ourself in the second half, near the end of the third quarter, fourth quarter, I did ask the guys upstairs for some score updates. I got four or five updates.”

His Hoosiers' 41-14 win secured, Cignetti retired to his office to watch the end of Washington-Oregon with family and friends. They rode the highs and lows of Oregon's kicker missing the go-ahead extra point near the end of regulation and having a field goal blocked in overtime and then Washington's kicker missing what would have been the winning field goal. The Huskies scored to start the second overtime and won 33-27 after Oregon turned over the ball on downs.

“Turned out to be a great night,” Cignetti said. “It was almost like you won twice.”

Washington's win set up Saturday night's matchup in Indianapolis between the No. 10 Hoosiers and No. 15 UCLA, whose coach, Bob Chesney, went through the same feelings of uncertainty as Cignetti. Hours earlier, the Bruins had lost 45-10 to Southern California.

Chesney watched the Washington win at his home with family and friends.

“You thought you were not making it, then you were making it, then you weren’t making it, then you were making it," he said. "It was a pretty emotional moment, obviously, when we saw the final outcome.”

The Hoosiers were 9-1 and in control of their playoff fate when they went to Washington on Nov. 21. They lost 27-24 and dropped in the CFP rankings from No. 8 to No. 14, three spots off the 12-team bracket.

“It was disappointing to lose," Cignetti said, “and to have the opportunity to control our destiny again, this time we have to capitalize on that opportunity. It’s right there in front of us and we have to do all the things to put ourselves in the best position to be successful.”

Playing for the Big Ten's auto bid leaves nothing to chance with the CFP selection committee, Cignetti said.

“Had we not made the Big Ten championship, I did not think our case was open-shut,” he said. “I still thought there was a path for us. The fact we are in the game, I'm excited about that.”

The Bruins started 10-0 before losing in triple overtime at Michigan and then getting trounced by USC. Given that finish, Chesney said he didn't know where his team would stand for an at-large bid. UCLA was No. 9 in the CFP rankings before the loss to USC.

“I think when we lost the first one to Michigan, people already had us out,” he said. “Ultimately, we have another chance here, and to make the most of it is all we can do.”

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