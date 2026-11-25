The Kansas City Royals have reached a two-year, $20 million agreement with free-agent infielder Alec Bohm, a person familiar with the move said Wednesday.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal had not been announced pending a physical.

The deal would give the Royals a replacement for third baseman Maikel Garcia. The team traded the MVP of the World Baseball Classic for victorious Venezuela to the Seattle Mariners in a six-player swap last week, with that deal bringing in right-hander Bryce Miller and two other pitchers.

At the time, Royals general manager JJ Picollo said the team “had to get some pitching somehow, some way" after a 69-93 season in explaining why they moved Garcia. Now Kansas City will turn to the 30-year-old Bohm to fill that loss.

Bohm had spent the past seven years in Philadelphia, where he was a 2024 All-Star when he hit .280 with 97 RBI and 15 home runs. Bohm has offered consistent production in the past four years in particular, driving in 88 runs and hitting 15 homers last year.

The Phillies took Bohm with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2018 draft after he had played three seasons at Wichita State.

___

AP Sports Writer Dave Skretta contributed to this report.

___

[ See AP’s full MLB coverage here ]

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.