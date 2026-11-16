HERNING, Denmark — Who else but Hilary Knight to deliver with a gold medal on the line? Coach John Wroblewski has run out of words to describe what the captain and face of U.S. women's hockey means to his team.

Some eight months after winning gold at the Milan Games, the 37-year-old Knight scored twice and the Americans defended their women's world hockey championship title with a 6-2 win over arch-rival Canada on Monday.

“It’s incredible to work with her,” Wroblewski said. “Her play, you run out of superlatives in how she shows up.”

The U.S. won its 12th tournament title, one behind Canada. It was the 11th gold for Knight in her 16th tournament appearance. Her nine goals were the most she's scored in one tournament and Knight increased her tournament-leading career numbers to 133 points and 76 goals in 94 games.

And that doesn't include Knight's Olympic contributions. In Milan, she memorably forced overtime by scoring with 2:04 left in an eventual 2-1 gold-medal win over Canada.

On Monday, Kelly Pannek also scored twice, including the go-ahead goal by converting Hayley Scamurra’s cross-ice feed on a two-on-one break with 8:27 left in the second period. Aerin Frankel stopped 18 shots and the U.S. scored five straight goals to overcome a 1-0 deficit — the first time it trailed in seven tournament games.

Scamurra scored on an empty-netter and Lacey Eden also scored for the U.S. IIHF female of the year and Olympic MVP Caroline Harvey had an assist to finish with a tournament-leading 16th point, the most by a defender in tournament play. Taylor Fox had an assist to set a single tournament record with 13.

Sarah Fillier scored both goals for Canada, which settled for its 11th silver medal. Ann-Renee Desbiens stopped 21 shots.

Earlier in the day, Sweden medaled at the women’s worlds for the first time since 2007 with a 2-1 shootout win over Finland in the bronze medal final.

The Americans were highly favored with 20 players returning from Olympics team. The U.S. rolled through the 11-day tournament by winning seven games by a combined margin of 56-4 and have now won 21 straight world championship outings.

“We’ve come together as a group. It’s just so natural,” said Pannek.

“You have the players that we have who have stayed on top of the game like Hilary, and players that have made their way to the top like Caroline Harvey and everyone in between,” she added. “We play gritty at times. We play skilled at times. And it’s just super fun to be a part of.”

The Americans have not lost since a 6-5 overtime decision to Canada in the 2024 gold medal game. The U.S. has won eight of the past 11 tournaments, with Canada winning in 2021, ’22 and ’24.

After Fillier opened the scoring 11:03 in, Knight tied it some five minutes later by converting a rebound in front after Desbiens stopped Tessa Janecke’s shot from the right point.

Pannek and Knight scored second-period goals. The U.S. then took control with Pannek and Eden scoring 1:19 apart to put the U.S. up 5-1 in the first three minutes of the third period.

Scamurra became the first player to win gold at the Olympics, world championship and a PWHL Walter Cup — with the Montreal Victoire in May — in the same calendar year.

The Canadians, by comparison, are making the transition to youth. Their roster included nine players making their senior team debuts with six still competing in college. Canada was also minus captain Marie-Philip Poulin, who is recovering from a knee injury sustained in Milan.

Sweden beats Finland for bronze

Earlier, Hilda Svensson scored the decisive shootout goal and Lina Ljunblom forced extra time by scoring with six minutes left in regulation in Sweden's win over Finland. Svensson, a 20-year-old sophomore at Ohio State, then scored Sweden’s second shootout goal by driving in from the right wing and beating Sanni Ahola with a snap shot inside the far post.

Ebba Svensson Traff sealed the win by stopping Finland’s final two attempts. She finished with 29 stops through overtime and four of five shootout attempts.

Michelle Karvinen opened the scoring with a power-play goal with 3:05 left in the second period and Noora Tulus scored Finland’s lone shootout goal. Ahola made 35 saves through overtime and also allowed a shootout goal by Tilde Grillfors.

Sweden was making its first tournament medal-game appearance since a 4-1 loss in the bronze medal game to Finland in 2009. Sweden won its third medal after also winning bronze in 2005. The Swedes were coming off a promising fourth-place finish at Milan Games, where they lost the bronze-medal final to Switzerland.

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