Missouri running back Ahmad Hardy is in stable condition after being shot at a concert

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Missouri star running back Ahmad Hardy is in stable condition after being shot at a concert in Mississippi, school officials said Monday.

Missouri's football program announced in a statement that Hardy was shot early Sunday morning and that the All-America running back underwent surgery for the gunshot wound later that day.

“Ahmad is deeply loved by his teammates, coaches, friends, family and fans,” the statement said. “We will continue to stand beside him and his family through this difficult time, offering our love, prayers, strength and support. A timeline for his return to football activities is unknown at this time.”

Missouri said it would provide more information on Hardy’s status as it becomes available.

The details of the shooting were not immediately clear.

Hardy earned first-team Associated Press All-America honors last season and was one of three finalists for the Doak Walker Award given annually to college football's top running back. He rushed for 1,649 yards to rank second among all Bowl Subdivision players.

Hardy is from Oma, Mississippi. He started his college career at Louisiana-Monroe but transferred to Missouri before the 2025 season.

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