Monterrey turns into a sea of Mexico green, even without El Tri on the field

MONTERREY, Mexico — Those watching the World Cup on television may have noticed large patches of fans wearing Mexico's jersey in Monterrey, even though El Tri doesn't play in the city.

Located in the state of Nuevo León, Monterrey is the only Mexican host city not to feature the country's national team — but this hasn’t stopped swaths of fans from wearing dark green and enjoying the World Cup spectacle in their hometown.

“It’s a good deal for the country and also for the city,” said Manuel Pérez, a resident of Monterrey who attended the round of 32 game between Netherlands and Morocco on Monday. “We are all together in this special moment."

No matter who is playing at Estadio BBVA, Mexican fans control the atmosphere through their various chants.

“It’s part of a culture, and we support each and every team that comes here,” said Sebastian Roa, a fan who traveled from Guadalajara.

During the match between the Netherlands and Morocco, Mexican fans could be heard throughout the stadium chanting “no era penal” (it wasn't a penalty) and “Mexico.”

The phrase “no era penal” was coined at the 2014 World Cup, during Mexico’s round of 16 match against the Netherlands.

In that game, the Netherlands earned a penalty in stoppage time when the referee deemed that Dutch winger Arjen Robben was clipped in the box by Mexico’s Rafael Márquez. The penalty was converted by Klaas-Jan Huntelaar, eliminating Mexico. However, many Mexican fans are convinced that Robben dived and a penalty should not have been awarded.

Within the first 10 minutes of the match on Monday, which was also the anniversary of that game, the Mexican fans reminded the world of their 12-year grudge against the Oranje.

Morocco coach impressed by Monterrey fans

While local fans in the United States and Canada have also attended other nations’ matches, the Mexican fans have taken complete initiative in showcasing their country.

Their dedication toward the sport has not gone unnoticed by visiting teams.

“I’ve always said that the 1986 (World Cup in Mexico) made me fall in love with the sport,” Morocco head coach Mohamed Ouahbi said. “I want to say that hopefully at the next World Cup — when it’s played in Morocco — I think (the Moroccan people) want to have Mexican fans and make them feel at home.”

The 2030 World Cup will be co-hosted by Spain, Portugal and Morocco.

In addition to the round of 32, Monterrey featured five teams in the three group stage games it hosted: Sweden, Tunisia, Japan, South Korea and South Africa.

While some sets of fans were larger than others, like Japan and South Korea, there was never a game that lacked Mexican green in the crowd.

“We love watching every game,” Roa said. “Even if it’s (other teams) like Cabo Verde or Uzbekistan, you’re gonna see us.”

In Guadalajara, South Korea's opening day win against Czech Republic was headlined by empty seats, which FIFA blamed on several fans watching the game from the stadium concourses. But Monterrey's Estadio BBVA featured sell-out crowds of 51,243 fans in three of its four matches.

“I didn’t go to (a game in Guadalajara) because the prices were crazy high,” Roa said. “But I managed to get a ticket here.

Mexico became the first nation to host three World Cups: 1970, 1986 and 2026. But for many locals it’s the first time they’ve seen the tournament in-person.

“It’s a special moment to come to the World Cup and enjoy the match,” said Alejandro Cuellar, who attended Sweden vs. Tunisia with his brother. “We don’t know when it’s going to be here again.”

The craving for international soccer in Monterrey is not reserved only for the World Cup.

A state of the art stadium

Monterrey has drawn high attendance numbers in other international matches. Estadio BBVA held over 49,000 spectators in the inter-confederation playoff between Iraq and Bolivia.

Estadio BBVA, which was built in 2015, is considered to be one of the most modern in Mexico. Those sitting in the northwestern section of the stadium get a perfect view of a nearby mountain called “El Cerro de la Silla,” which is one of the biggest attractions for foreigners visiting the stadium.

“We already know the type of stadium that we have,” Pérez said. “It’s so beautiful to know that many people are (starting to know) this big stadium worldwide.”

Estadio BBVA regularly hosts Liga MX games as the home ground for Rayados. But the atmosphere at the World Cup is completely different.

“It’s another whole new level because here you have international people,” Roa said. “It’s pretty exciting for all of us Mexicans, because we breathe soccer and we love partying. So it’s two things combined that we just love.” __

Maya Koluder-Ramirez and Ethan Wilcox are students in the University of Georgia’s Carmical Sports Media Institute.

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