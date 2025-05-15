2025 Jacksonville Jaguars schedule features Monday Night Football at home against the Chiefs

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars have released the full schedule for the 2025 season. Here’s what we know:

The team will play 17 regular-season games.

Six games will be against the other three AFC South teams. The Jaguars will also play all four teams from the AFC West, all four teams from the NFC West, and the third-place teams from the NFC South, AFC East, and AFC North.

The Jaguars will return to London for a ‘home game’

The Jags play a “home game” against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Oct. 19 at Wembley Stadium.

Here is a full list of the team’s home opponents:

The 2024 home opponents will be: the Carolina Panthers, Houston Texans, Kansas City Chiefs, Seattle Seahawks, Los Angeles Rams (in London), Los Angeles Chargers, Indianapolis Colts, New York Jets, and Tennessee Titans.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Here is a full list of the team’s away opponents:

The Jaguars will go on the road to face off against these teams on their home turf: Cincinnati Bengals, San Francisco 49ers, Las Vegas Raiders, Houston Texans, Arizona Cardinals, Tennessee Titans, Denver Broncos, and Indianapolis Colts.

2025 Jaguars preseason schedule (Games highlighted in bold are home games):

Preseason Game 1: Pittsburgh Steelers (Saturday, Aug. 9, 7 p.m., channel TBD)

Preseason Game 2: at New Orleans Saints (Sunday, Aug. 17, 1 p.m., channel TBD)

Preseason Game 3: at Miami Dolphins (Date, time, channel TBD)

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Check out the full regular-season schedule below (home games are in bold, all times are ET):

Week 1, Sunday, Sept. 7, Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Week 2, Sunday, Sept. 14, at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Week 3, Sunday, Sept. 21, Houston Texans, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Week 4, Sunday, Sept. 28, at San Francisco 49ers, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Week 5, Monday, Oct. 6, Kansas City Chiefs, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Week 6, Sunday, Oct. 12, Seattle Seahawks, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Week 7, Sunday, Oct. 19, Los Angeles Rams (Wembley Stadium), 9:30 a.m. (NFLN)

Week 8, BYE WEEK

Week 9, Sunday, Nov. 2, at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Week 10, Sunday, Nov. 9, at Houston Texans, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Week 11, Sunday, Nov. 16, Los Angeles Chargers, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Week 12, Sunday, Nov. 23, at Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Week 13, Sunday, Nov. 30, at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Week 14, Sunday, Dec. 7, Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Week 15, Sunday, Dec. 14, New York Jets, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Week 16, Sunday, Dec. 21, at Denver Broncos, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Week 17, Sunday, Dec. 28, at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Week 18, TBD, Tennessee Titans, time/channel TBD

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.

Cox Media Group