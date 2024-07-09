Jacksonville Jaguars pass rusher changes name to honor maternal side of family

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Jaguars star pass rusher Josh Allen has legally changed his name to Joshua Hines-Allen and will wear Hines-Allen on the back of his No. 41 jersey starting with the 2024 NFL season.

A tribute to Josh’s maternal side of the family and the other relatives who have worn “Hines” and “Hines-Allen” on their jerseys, Josh said he felt that now would be the best time to join that legacy, adding his name to the long list of family members who have contributed to their respective sports.

“Legacy is forever, and I’m proud to carry that tradition on the back of my jersey, following in the footsteps of my family, who have donned the Hines-Allen last name with so much pride and joy,” said Hines-Allen. “My last name has been changed, but I’m still that person. And I will continue to play like it, play even better.”

Hines-Allen’s sister, Myisha Hines-Allen, plays for the WNBA’s Washington Mystics. Sister Kyra Hines-Allen played basketball at Cheyney University, while sister LaTorri Hines-Allen played basketball at Virginia Tech and Towson. Uncle Gregory Hines is in the Hampton University Athletics Hall of Fame and was drafted by the Golden State Warriors in the 5th round of the 1983 NBA draft. Uncle Keith Hines played basketball at Montclair State.

Jacksonville initially drafted Hines-Allen in the first round (7th overall) in the 2019 NFL Draft. In his first season, he set the single-season sack record for a rookie in franchise history after he recorded 10.5 sacks in 16 games on his way to a Pro Bowl nod.

In 2023, Hines-Allen’s 17.5 sacks broke the single-season franchise record. He became the second player since 1982 to record at least 2.5 sacks in 4 different games in a season, joining Pro Football Hall of Fame member Lawrence Taylor. His 17.5 sacks finished tied for 2nd in the NFL; the 2023 season marked his career’s second Pro Bowl season.

Hines-Allen will host a September jersey exchange event in Jacksonville for fans who own his “Allen 41″ jersey. More details of the free, family-friendly event will be available soon.

