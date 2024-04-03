Jaguars division rival Texans load up at receiver, snagging Stefon Diggs from the Bills in a trade

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It’s an arms race in the NFL for pass catchers and the Houston Texans are making headlines.

The surprising AFC South Champs traded for Stefon Diggs with the Buffalo Bills on Wednesday to add to a stable of receivers for young quarterback CJ Stroud.

The Texans already have Nico Collins, Tank Dell, and Noah Brown. They added running back Joe Mixon in free agency and re-signed tight end Dalton Schultz.

Now, the Texans add a receiver who helped the Bills be a contender for the last few years and Diggs has six straight seasons of over 1,000 yards receiving.

We talked about the impact of Diggs going to the Texans and what it means for the Jacksonville Jaguars on the Brent & Austen Show on Wednesday.

Watch the video below and hear the conversation as we got the breaking news during the Brent & Austen Show on Action Sports Jax 24/7.

