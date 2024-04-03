Local

Jaguars division rival Texans load up at receiver, snagging Stefon Diggs from the Bills in a trade

By Brent Martineau, Action Sports Jax

AFC Divisional Playoffs - Kansas City Chiefs v Buffalo Bills ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 21: Stefon Diggs #14 of the Buffalo Bills reacts during the AFC Divisional Playoff game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Highmark Stadium on January 21, 2024 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images) (Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

By Brent Martineau, Action Sports Jax

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It’s an arms race in the NFL for pass catchers and the Houston Texans are making headlines.

The surprising AFC South Champs traded for Stefon Diggs with the Buffalo Bills on Wednesday to add to a stable of receivers for young quarterback CJ Stroud.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The Texans already have Nico Collins, Tank Dell, and Noah Brown. They added running back Joe Mixon in free agency and re-signed tight end Dalton Schultz.

Now, the Texans add a receiver who helped the Bills be a contender for the last few years and Diggs has six straight seasons of over 1,000 yards receiving.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

We talked about the impact of Diggs going to the Texans and what it means for the Jacksonville Jaguars on the Brent & Austen Show on Wednesday.

Watch the video below and hear the conversation as we got the breaking news during the Brent & Austen Show on Action Sports Jax 24/7.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

For Locals By Locals

Each Friday morning 104.5 WOKV is highlighting locally owned businesses in the northeast Florida area.

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!