Jaguars owner Shad Khan drops in rankings on Forbes’ Billionaires List, net worth stays steady

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Billionaire Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan is no stranger to being ranked on Forbes lists.

On the publication’s 2024 World’s Billionaires List, released Wednesday, Khan’s net worth is a reported $12.2 billion.

The $12.2 billion figure is the same as when Forbes ranked Khan among its 400 Richest People in America in October. Khan came in at No. 55 on that list.

Khan’s net worth is a slight bump up from 2023′s list -- his net worth at that time was $12.1 billion.

But he’s gone down in the billionaires rankings, going from No. 144 in 2023 to No. 162 in 2024.

Khan’s largest jump in wealth came in 2022-2023 when his net worth increased by 60% -- from $7.6 billion in 2022 to $12.1 billion in 2023.

Since the last Forbes billionaires list, Khan’s Iguana Investments finalized the purchase of Neptune Beach icons Lemon Bar and Seahorse Oceanfront Inn in August.

Also in that time, luxury hotel chain The Four Seasons also announced in July that it is teaming up with Khan and Iguana Investments to develop the Shipyards property near EverBank Stadium.

His NFL team isn’t doing too shabby, either. On Forbes’ World’s 50 Most Valuable Sports Teams, released in September, the Jaguars were ranked No. 43 with a value of $4 billion. The year before, in 2022, the Jags were No. 44 on the list and valued at $3.48 billion.

Khan, 73, first made his fortune as the owner of an auto parts company called Flex-N-Gate in Illinois.

He finalized his $770 million purchase of the Jaguars in 2012. In 2013, he bought Fulham FC, a soccer club in England.

