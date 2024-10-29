NFL Network reports Jacksonville Jaguars trading left tackle Cam Robinson to Minnesota Vikings

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars are shaking things up ahead of the NFL trade deadline.

According to an NFL Network report, the Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to trade left tackle Cam Robinson to the Minnesota Vikings on Tuesday night, paving the way for Walker Little to take over the position as the Jaguars pivot toward a long-term vision.

While the exact terms of the trade have not been disclosed, Jacksonville is reportedly receiving draft compensation for Robinson, who was originally selected in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft. The trade arrives as Jacksonville contends with a 2-6 season that has made playoff hopes increasingly dim.

With just a week until the trade deadline, Jacksonville’s move signals a commitment to future roster development as the team navigates a challenging season.

During his time with the Jaguars, Robinson became a mainstay at left tackle, despite setbacks like a season-ending ACL tear in his second year and missed games in 2023 due to a four-game suspension for performance-enhancing drugs and additional injuries. After entering concussion protocol in Week 7, he served as a backup in the Jaguars’ Week 8 loss to the Packers.

Cam Robinson is headed to the Minnesota in a trade with the Jaguars…



What will this addition mean for the @Vikings offense? 👀 pic.twitter.com/BKvwMuYWoW — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) October 29, 2024

