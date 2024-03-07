Local

Private jets and Ponte Vedra Inn and Club: How former Jaguars employee who stole $22M spent it

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

Amit Patel: Spending details of Jags employee who stole $22M

New documents reveal what a former Jacksonville Jaguars employee who stole $22 million did with the money.

More than 60 pages of documents released by prosecutors, the “United States’ Sentencing Memorandum,” reveal Amit Patel’s spending.

  • $20 million was spent on FanDuel alone
  • Nearly $50,000 on a Tiger Woods golf putter
  • More than $78,000 on private jets

The new documents also showed pictures of Patel on those private jets, and spending time at the Ponte Vedra Inn and Club, where he spent more than $77,000.

The memorandum also cites an Action News Jax story, stating that Patel took the “unusual step of issuing a press release.” The document also accuses Patel of “victim-blaming” the Jaguars.

Patel was arrested in December and pleaded guilty later that month. He is set to be sentenced on Tuesday.

Action News Jax’s Ben Ryan is still digging through the documents, which include a full breakdown of years worth of Patel’s credit card spending.

The government released exhibits showing trips that Amit Patel took and items that he bid on. Patel pleaded guilty in December to stealing $22 million from his former employer, the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The government released exhibits showing trips that Amit Patel took and items that he bid on. Patel pleaded guilty in December to stealing $22 million from his former employer, the Jacksonville Jaguars.

