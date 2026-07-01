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Senegal and Belgium head to extra time at World Cup at 2-2 after Lukaku and Tielemans score late

By ANDREW DESTIN, Associated Press
APTOPIX Senegal Belgium WCup Soccer Belgium's Youri Tielemans (8) celebrates after scoring during the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between Belgium and Senegal in Seattle, Wednesday, July 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez) (Manu Fernandez/AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
By ANDREW DESTIN, Associated Press

SEATTLE — Senegal and Belgium are headed to extra time at the World Cup after playing to a 2-2 score through 90 minutes of regulation on Wednesday.

The teams will now play 30 minutes of extra time, split into two 15-minute halves. If the score is still even after extra time, there will be a penalty shootout to decide which team advances to the round of 16.

Habib Diarra and Ismaïla Sarr gave the Senegalese a 2-0 lead, but Belgium substitute Romelu Lukaku got one back in the 86th minute and Youri Tielemans equalized in the 89th.

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See more of AP’s World Cup coverage here ]

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