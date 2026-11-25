PITTSBURGH, Pa. — Four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers has been benched by the Pittsburgh Steelers and Mason Rudolph will start against the Denver Broncos on Friday.

Rodgers will be inactive for the game, the team said in a statement.

Rodgers, who turns 43 next week, has completed 60.9% of his passes for 2,241 yards with 16 touchdown passes and six interceptions. The Steelers (6-4) have lost two in a row and Rodgers struggled in both games, though the receiving corps has been depleted.

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