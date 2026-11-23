PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf says he is sorry he wasn't there for his team but denied trying to intentionally poke Philadelphia defensive back Cooper DeJean in the eyes after getting ejected in the second half of Sunday's loss to the Eagles.

Metcalf was tossed for the third time in his career after being flagged twice for personal fouls following dustups with DeJean, the second of which included Metcalf appearing to attempt to stick his fingers between DeJean's facemask.

Asked Monday if he could go into detail about his exchanges with DeJean, Metcalf initially responded that he “couldn't remember” before backtracking and saying that he was trying to send a message to DeJean to “stop pushing me.”

It's hardly the first time that Metcalf, who caught one pass for two yards before being sent to the locker room, has run into trouble for failing to keep his composure. He was suspended two games last season for swiping at a fan in Detroit and was shown the door twice earlier in his career while playing for Seattle.

Asked why this keeps happening, Metcalf responded, “I think you got to ask the people that seem to do that to me.”

Metcalf noted that opponents trying to get under his skin is nothing new, saying the San Francisco 49ers attempted to do that regularly during the Seahawks' frequent meetings with their NFC West rivals.

The two-time Pro Bowler, who is on pace for career lows in receptions and yards receiving, declined to blame the heated interaction on frustration, pointing out that the Steelers are “winning,” though Pittsburgh (6-4) has dropped two straight after losing in Philadelphia for the 12th consecutive time.

Steelers coach Mike McCarthy called Metcalf's actions “unacceptable” but said he needed more information before deciding whether to take any action. Metcalf did not appear to be worried about being disciplined by the Steelers or the NFL.

“You've got to ask (Pittsburgh general manager) Omar (Khan) that or anybody else other than DeKaylin,” Metcalf said, using his given name.

Metcalf lamented not being able to be on the field late for Pittsburgh, which struggled offensively all game and was led in receiving by recent practice squad promotion Max Hurleman, who had six receptions and a touchdown in his NFL debut.

The highest-paid wide receiver in team history said the Steelers need to "score points when we get the ball and not stall on third down or get a turnover on downs, stay on the field so our defense can stay off the field."

Pittsburgh is firmly in playoff position as Thanksgiving looms but faces a daunting stretch in meetings with a pair of first-place teams (Denver and Jacksonville) and a rematch with surging Houston over the next three weeks.

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