FOX30 returns to DISH Network

FOX30 is happy to announce that Dish Network customers can once again enjoy Action News Jax and all of our other FOX30 programs.

FOX30 owners Cox Media Group (CMG) and DISH Network reached a new multi-year agreement that restored FOX30 and all CMG stations on DISH Network.

Now DISH Network customers can once again enjoy Action News Jax and hit shows such as MasterChef Junior, Family Guy, The Simpsons, TMZ, WWE Friday Night Smackdown, MLB Baseball, and more.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.