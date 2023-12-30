Crash with injuries on the dames Point Bridge: 2 right lanes blocked

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Florida Highway Patrol is responding to a major crash with injuries on the Dames Point Bridge, south.

The two right lanes have been blocked. Drivers should expect delays in the area.

Updated: Crash in Duval County on I-295 E South, at Dames Point Bridge. 2 Right lanes blocked. Last updated at 08:47 AM. https://t.co/PBi2yumI3W — FL511 Northeast (@fl511_northeast) December 30, 2023

This is an active scene and will be updated when more information becomes available.

