Buresh Blog: Cool winter... March averages... Rip currents

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The “Buresh Blog” will take a break through the first week of March with the next updated post the week of March 11th.

Become a part of the First Alert Weather Neighborhood Network powered by Tempest:

The First Alert weather team has been fielding a lot of questions about our “chilly” winter. Upon examination of a number of stats, it would appear that it’s probably the wet winter that has made if feel so cool. There have been only 6 official freezes at JIA - well below the seasonal average of 12-15. But since Nov. 1 there have been 34 wet days which is far above the 19 wet days a year ago & above the average of 29 wet days. Afternoon highs since Nov. 1 below 60 degrees F have occurred 16 times which is more than last year’s 12 days but still below the average of 23 days.

Turning the calendar to March... averages at JIA (reminder we “spring forward” Sunday, March 10th):

March will be a busy month for spring “breakers” which means an uptick on visits to our beautiful beaches. But remember the silent killer at our coast - rip currents. Never swim or surf alone & realize there are fewer lifeguards this time of year.