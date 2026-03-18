Buresh Blog: Early 90 degree days... Drought intensifies... Spring equinox

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Turning up the heat early this year. Jacksonville reached 90 degrees - 92 to be exact - on March 10th (1974) tying the record for the earliest 90 degree day of the year in Jax & breaking the daily record of 91 degrees set in 1974. We followed that up with another record breaking 92 degrees the next day (old record - 89 degrees in 1967). The all-time March record high is 94 degrees.

Despite some decent rainfall Sunday & Monday (March 15-16), Northeast Florida & Southeast Georgia remain in ‘extreme’ drought. Most areas are at least 8-10″ below average since October... & more than a foot below average in a few areas. With that in mind, the St. Johns River Water Management District (SJRWMD) has declared a Phase II water shortage. According to SJRWDMD:

Landscape irrigation is limited to one day a week.

All water users, including domestic, utility, and commercial, are encouraged to voluntarily reduce water use.

Wasteful and unnecessary water use is prohibited.

Residents, businesses, and property managers are encouraged to proactively plan for extended dry conditions and the potential for additional restrictions.

Remember to only water on your designated day... check your irrigation system for leaks or misaligned heads... & avoid watering during the peak heat of the day.

Friday, March 20th is the Vernal Equinox or first day of astronomical spring which means the sun’s rays are directly over the equator which means we have just about 12 hours of daylight & 12 hours of darkness.