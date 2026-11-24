JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This blog is written & updated by *me* - Mike Buresh.

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The great turn-around continues from drought to wet. The maps below show this month’s rainfall vs. average (100%=average)... followed by the last two months:

The ongoing strong El Nino is at least partially responsible for the wet fall (Oct.-Nov.). And should result in a wet winter. An El Nino is a warming of the equatorial Pacific that usually peaks late in the winter or spring, but there are indications this El Nino could peak much sooner.

In any case... an active subtropical jet stream is likely to continue through the winter & probably at least into early spring resulting in frequent storm systems from California to Florida that result in plenty of precipitation. Depending on the exact track of the systems, there may also be an enhanced severe storm risk along the Gulf Coast to Florida.

El Nino winters in Jacksonville/NE Fl. & SE Ga. are often wet & cooler than average. But the cooler temps. are usually a function of increased cloud cover keeping daytime temps. lower.

Sea surface anomalies - note the enhanced red colors off the coast of S. America correlating to the El Nino:

NOAA Dec./Jan./Feb. precip. forecast:

Temp. deviation for Dec.-Feb. during moderate to strong El Nino’s:

Precip. deviation for Dec.-Feb. during moderate to strong El Nino’s: