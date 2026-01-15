Buresh Blog: It’s pollen time... All-time U.S. record lows

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — To become a part of the First Alert Neighborhood weather station network powered by Tempest - scan below &/or click * here *:

Pollen - it’s that time of year!... or at least nearly so. Our First Alert Allergy Tracker right on top of the roof at Action News Jax - the only real time pollen sensor in Jacksonville & Northeast Florida sponsored by Jacksonville Sinus & Nasal Institute. We’re seeing cedar pollen at high levels & pine pollen will follow soon (we’ve some hints of pine pollen but not much yet - you will see the yellow dust on vehicles & the ground when the pine pollen blooms). We’ve had a big mix of warm & cold temps., so the pollen has had mixed signals from mother nature. And very cold temps. into next week will offer some temporary help & should keep pine pollen at bay for a while. But there’s no avoiding the pollen season, & we’ll likely see pine spike the last week or so of January into Feb... with oak pollen soon to follow lasting into March.

Wet, cool days allow for some temporary relief while dry, warm, windy days are rougher days for pollen sufferers. You can find the allergy tracker & sensor numbers * here *.

This is a “fun” & interesting map. The coldest low temps. ever recorded for each state in the U.S. The 2 below zero in Florida occurred in Tallahassee on Feb. 13, 1899... the coldest in Georgia is a wicked 17 degrees below zero F on Jan. 27, 1940 near Beatum in Floyd Co. in the far northwest portion of the state. The coldest ever in Jacksonville is 7 degrees F on Jan. 21, 1985.