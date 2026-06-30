Buresh Blog: July averages... Half way through 2026! Weather review of the first 6 months

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — To become a part of the First Alert Neighborhood weather station network powered by Tempest - scan below &/or click * here *:

The 2026 hurricane season continues... see & read updates every day during the season (until Nov. 30th) at “Talking the Tropics With Mike”.

Historical tropical storm genesis across the Atlantic in July:

July averages for Jacksonville:

We are half way(!!) through 2026. Probably the most notable weather for Jacksonville - a severe drought & 13 record temps. (8 record highs, 5 record lows).

Month by month breakdown through June:

JANUARY - 54.1 degrees/-0.1 degree... 1.30″/-1.98″

9th - 83 degrees ties record high (1974)

10th - 83 degrees - record high (82/1957)

16th - 22 degrees ties record low (1927) - coldest in Jacksonville in 3 years, 1 month.

31st - Trace of snow (arctic front)

FEBRUARY - 56.1 degrees/-1.4 degrees... 0.67′/-2.19″

1st - 22 degrees - record low (24/1977)

2nd - 23 degrees ties record low (1917, 1979)

3rd - 26 degrees - 8th straight day at or below 32 degrees ties the record for consecutive days (nights) below freezing in Jacksonville (1977 & 1901)

12th - Drought index becomes ‘extreme’ - worst since 2012

20th - 89 degrees - record high (86/1961)

21st - 88 degrees - record high (86/2019)

MARCH - 66.3 degrees/+3.9 degrees... 1.70″/-1.59″

10th - 92 degrees - record high (91/1979)

11th - 92 degrees - record high (89/1967)

18th - 32 degrees ties record low (1971) - 23rd freeze of the season - most since 2011

APRIL - 70.7 degrees/+2.6 degrees... 0.87″/-2.06″

16th - 90 degrees ties the record high (1972)

20th - Clay/Putnam Co. wildfire - 13,000+ acres

21st - Brantley Co., Georgia wildfire destroys 50+ homes

26th - Brantley Co. wildfire peaks at 20,000+ acres while rapidly spreading over the weekend but gets 1″ of rain on the 26th to help firefighters get the upper hand.

29th - 95 degrees - record high (93/1991)... ties all-time April record high (April 21, 1968)

MAY - 76.8 degrees/+1.9 degrees.. 8.09″/+4.67″

12th - 2-6″ of rain parts of St. Johns, Duval, Clay, Nassau Co.

31st - “Wet season” begins

JUNE - 81.5 degrees/+1.2 degrees... 5.42″/-2.16″

4th - 58 degrees - record low (61/1972, 1966)

11th - Brantley Co. wildfire 100% contained

17th - First tropical storm of the season - “Arthur” - forms near Texas coast & moves inland, dissipates that evening

23rd - T’storm straight line winds 50-60 mph - trees & power lines down

25th - Back to back 7.0+ earthquakes in Venezuela.