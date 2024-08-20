Buresh Blog: “New” NHC tropical forecast cone... 90-degree days... Pollinator census

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — First Alert Neighborhood Weather Network. Scan below &/or click * here *:

“Talking the Tropics With Mike” updated every single day during the hurricane season.

Speaking of the tropics... the NHC “new” forecast cone is now officially in use. More from the NHC * here *. Still ‘experimental’ for now... the idea is to show inland watches & warnings *on top of* the cone. The idea is to try emphasize that impacts & dangers from a tropical storm or hurricane often occur far from the center & outside of the cone. I’ve gone so far as to take the cone off of some of my graphics (”Irma” in 2017), especially when the tropical cyclone is nearing landfall with a high confidence forecast track which results in a narrow forecast cone. But another approach that I prefer is to overlay the forecast wind field on the forecast cone (Nicole in 2022 & Debby this year).

No two ways about it - this summer has been an extra hot one for Jacksonville/NE Fl. & SE Ga. We are already - as of Aug. 20th - above the avg. of 82 90-degree days per year. But we have a ways to go to get to the most 90-degree days ever of 114 set in 2011.

It is time for the “Great Southeast Pollinator Census” - Fri. & Sat., Aug. 23-24. Get all the info. * here *. From the University of Georgia:

The Great Southeast Pollinator Census is a citizen science project created by the University of Georgia. This project is designed for everyone to participate and make a difference for pollinator conservation!

Interested in joining our count this year? Here’s how: