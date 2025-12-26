Buresh Blog: A weather review of 2025

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — To become a part of the First Alert Neighborhood weather station network powered by Tempest - scan below &/or click * here *:

A review of 2025 weatherwise (8 record highs, 4 record lows, 1 record low high, 3 record high lows):

JANUARY: 48.4 degrees/-5.8 degrees... 6.60″/+3.32″

8th - severe Los Angeles wildfires

13th - 1.91″ of rain at JIA

19th - 2.97″ of rain at JIA - daily record (2.90″/1991)

22nd - 0.1″ of sleet at JIA - 5th heaviest frozen precip. on record for Jacksonville. 1-4″ of snow SE Ga... ice for Nassau Co. & far Northern Duval Co. High of 34 degrees easily broke the record low high of 41 degrees set in 2022.

Bundled up with videographer Russ Pyne at the Nassau Co. rest stop I-95 south just south of the Fl./Ga. border:

FEBRUARY: 61.4 degrees/+3.9 degrees... 2.15″/-0.71″

12th - 85 degrees - record high (84/2019 & 2020)

16th - Daytona 500 finishes at 9:40pm. Warmest first 16 days of Feb. on record for Jacksonville - 66.4 degree/+9.9 degrees.

MARCH: 63.0/+0.6 degrees... 4.80″/+1.51″

9-10th - 4-7″ of rain north of I-10... 1-3″ south of I-10.

14th-15th: at least 39 dead in tornado outbreak from Illinois/Missouri to Mississippi/Alabama

16th: 4-hour “The Players” weather delay

17th: 9th Monday “The Players” finish

28th: Myanmar 7.7 earthquake kills 3,000+.

APRIL: 71.7 degrees/+3.6 degrees... 1.10″/-1.83″

3rd: Low: 72 - record high low (70/1945)

4th: Low: 71 - tie record high low (71/1945, 1974)

6th: tie record high - 90 degrees (1947)

7th: EF-0 tornado in Waycross, Ga.

20th: Hanna Park - rip current death

25th: Fernandina Beach - rip current death

MAY: 78.6 degree/+3.7 degrees... 3.34″/-0.08″ - 5th warmest May on record... 19 90-degree days - most ever in May... average high of 90.4 degrees is warmest on record... March/April/May - 2nd warmest on record... record number of May 90-degree days - 19 (old record=17 in 1957, 1953, 1899).

7th: 2-4″ of rain Southern Duval/Northern St. Johns Co.

15th-30th - 16 straight 90+ degree days breaks the May record of 12 straight 90 degree days in 1957

16th: 97 degrees at JIA - record high (96/1995)... JIA parking garage fire... 25+ dead in tornado outbreak - Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky.

29th: EF-0 tornado in St. Johns Co. - Durbin.

#firstalertwx a clearer view of the small tornado near Durbin, St. Johns Co. near 9B & St. Johns Parkway Thu. (05/29) afternoon @ActionNewsJax @WOKVNews pic.twitter.com/F2xV7FPEzR — Mike Buresh (@MikeFirstAlert) May 30, 2025

JUNE: 82.1 degrees/+1.8 degrees... 3.92″/-3.68″

13th - “wet season” begins

24th - First Atlantic tropical storm - “Andrea” - over the North Atlantic & dissipated the same day.

JULY: 84.8 degree/+2.3 degrees... 7.01″/+0.24″ - 3rd warmest July on record.

4th: Record deadly Texas flooding - 100+ dead & kid’s summer Mystic camp devastated.

10th: Two Ware Co., Ga. (Waresboro) teens killed by lightning (while fishing)

12th: 3 injured by lightning strike at the St. Augustine Beach pier

27th: Tie record high of 100 degrees (1872)

29th: record high of 101 degrees (100/1875)... 3 days in a row 100+ for the first time since 1999. Downtown Jacksonville microburst in a severe t’storm damaged homes at the City Rescue Mission.

#firstalertwx @CRM Jax City Rescue Mission reports 3 of their "Homes of Hope" transitional housing units heavily damaged & uninhabitable after a late afternoon storm y'day - Tue., 07/29 @ActionNewsJax @WOKVNews @NWSJacksonville pic.twitter.com/eSWcxfHvuK — Mike Buresh (@MikeFirstAlert) July 30, 2025

31st: 78 degrees - tie the record high low (1941)

AUGUST: 83.2 degrees/+1.1... 6.51″/-0.37″

23rd: 4.1″ of rain in E-Town (Duval Co.) in late afternoon severe t’storm

31st: “local” Nor’easter drops 4-7″ of rain on Fernandina Beach & Amelia Island causing flooding.

SEPTEMBER: 78.1 degrees/-0.7 degrees... 2.74″/-4.82″

4th: 65 degrees - record low (66/1972, 2021, 2023)

7th: 90 minute lightning delay - Jags game at EverBank Stadium - beat Carolina 26-10.

9th: 2-day rainfall of 1-5″ parts of Duval & St. Johns Co.

15th: 60 degrees - record low (62/1996)

OCTOBER: 70.4 degrees/-0.8 degrees... 2.44″/-1.59″ (E-Town - 8.24″)

9th-11th: “Local” Nor’easter - 3-6″ of rain I-95 to the coast

21st: Tropical storm “Melissa” forms over the Caribbean & goes on to be the most destructive hurricane of the season.

26th: 8″ of rain in Colee Cove, Fl. (St. Johns Co.)... severe Central Florida flooding

27th: “Melissa” goes Category 5 over the Central Caribbean

28th: Cat. 5 “Melissa” landfall near New Hope, Jamaica

NOVEMBER: 62.6 degrees/+0.3 degrees... 0.00″/-2.00″ - driest Nov. on record & only second month on record in Jax - since 1871 - with no measured rain (Oct., 2010)

11th: 28 degrees - record low (35/1977 - 4th earliest freeze on record... Northern Lights visible in NE Fl./SE Ga.!

12th: 30 degrees - record low (31/2011)

19th: 84 degrees - tie record high (1958)

21st: 84 degrees - tie record high (1991)

22nd: 85 degrees - record high (84/1973)

23rd: 84 degrees - tie record high (1941, 1992)

DECEMBER: ... 55.7 degrees... 2.1″

24th-25th - An intense “atmospheric river” - Record rain & flooding lower elevations of the Western U.S. centered on California, feet of snow in the mountains of California.