FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Heavy rain, line of storms across area throughout morning, early afternoon

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team has declared a First Alert Weather Day due to a strong cold front bringing heavy rain to our area.

This alert is in effect from 7 a.m. until 12 p.m. across Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia.

UPDATE 5:56 a.m.- A Tornado Watch has been issued for all of Southeast Georgia, Baker and Columbia counties until 1 p.m.

First Alert Meteorologist Garrett Bedenbaugh said the strong cold front will arrive later Wednesday morning right after the heart of the morning commute.

The potential for heavy downpours and rain amounts to 0.5 to 1.5 inches across our area, but places with isolated showers could have even more.

There will also be embedded thunderstorms, and a few could be strong or severe with gusty winds of 40 to 60 miles per hour, heavy rain, lightning, small hail and an isolated tornado.

Rain and storms will push from northwest to southeast, clearing the region by the early afternoon. Based on the latest forecast, the storm arrival times should be as follows:

Waycross to Lake City: 7 a.m. - 9 a.m.

Brunswick to Macclenny: 8 a.m. - 10 a.m.

Jacksonville to Middleburg: 10 a.m. - 11 a.m.

St. Augustine to Palatka: 11 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Rain will gradually clear out later in the afternoon with dry and chilly weather into Thursday morning.

Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team will continue to monitor the forecast and will bring you updates throughout the day.

Here’s a look at your First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy, breezy, showers/storms ending by the afternoon. HIGH: 77

TONIGHT: Clearing sky. Low: 50 (40s well inland)

THURSDAY: Sunny and cooler. Breezy. High 70/Low 50

FRIDAY: Cool morning, sunny. High 71/Low 44

SATURDAY: Sunny. High 70/Low 45

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. High 74/Low 43

MONDAY: Partly sunny. High 78/Low 50

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. High 81/Low 59

