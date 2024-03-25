Local

First Alert Weather: Pleasant start to the week before another round of rain

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

Still windy along the coast and tracking storms for Wednesday First Alert Meteorologist Trevor Gibbs is tracking rough marine conditions and when rain chances return.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The First Alert Weather Team says Monday will be nice. There will be some rain midweek, but Easter weekend weather looks good.

Here’s what you can expect:

  • Temperatures will rise into the lower and middle 70s on Monday under partly cloudy skies.
  • It will stay breezy, especially along the coast, yielding high surf and a high risk of rip currents.
  • Tuesday will be warmer with 80s inland and dry weather.
  • Rain arrives early Wednesday morning and lasts through the day with showers/thunderstorms.
  • Rain totals Wednesday will average around 1.00.″
  • We look to clear out by Good Friday and into Easter weekend with beautiful weather.

