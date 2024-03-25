First Alert Weather: Pleasant start to the week before another round of rain

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The First Alert Weather Team says Monday will be nice. There will be some rain midweek, but Easter weekend weather looks good.

Here’s what you can expect:

Temperatures will rise into the lower and middle 70s on Monday under partly cloudy skies.

It will stay breezy, especially along the coast, yielding high surf and a high risk of rip currents.

Tuesday will be warmer with 80s inland and dry weather.

Rain arrives early Wednesday morning and lasts through the day with showers/thunderstorms.

Rain totals Wednesday will average around 1.00.″

We look to clear out by Good Friday and into Easter weekend with beautiful weather.

