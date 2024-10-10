Local

Live updates: Hurricane Milton bringing flooding to St. Johns County

By William Clayton, Action News Jax and Harold Goodridge, Action News Jax

Tracking the Tropics - Thursday, Oct. 10 - Early morning Tracking the Tropics - Thursday, Oct. 10 - Early morning

By William Clayton, Action News Jax and Harold Goodridge, Action News Jax

Jacksonville, Fla. — As Hurricane Milton continues to impact Florida, Action News Jax will provide live updates as we follow the storm, providing timely and critical information.

*Bookmark this link and refresh it often, as projections can change.

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

LIVE UPDATES:

12:38 a.m. Thursday: The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office said Hurricane Milton is bringing flooding at East Deep Creek Blvd & Flagler Estates Blvd in St. Johns County.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.

William Clayton

William Clayton, Action News Jax

Digital reporter and lead content creator for Action News Jax

Harold Goodridge

Harold Goodridge, Action News Jax

Harold Goodridge is a Content Creator/Coordinator for Action News Jax.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!