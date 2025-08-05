Talking the Tropics w/ Mike: Dexter moving away... low pressure near east coast by weekend

Jacksonville, Fl. — THE TROPICS:

Tropics threats/impacts for Jacksonville/NE Florida/SE Georgia: None through Wed. Some increase in onshore (out of the E/NE) will be possible Thu./Fri. & perhaps into the weekend depending on the exact location & intensity of possible low pressure east of Jacksonville that will move northwest then north but significant local impacts appear unlikely.

The Atlantic Basin Overview:

The Atlantic hurricane season is June 1st through Nov. 30th.

(1) Nontropical low pressure over the Western Atlantic shed its frontal features & was upgraded to tropical storm “Dexter” Sunday night. Dexter is of no threat to any land areas as it moves steadily northeast well east of the U.S.... well north of Bermuda & then becomes extratropical - a strong ocean storm - over the North Atlantic later this week.

Dexter originated from low pressure that developed along a stalling front over the W. Atlantic & Southeast U.S. The leftover front will be an area to watch for possible additional low pressure & any persistent convection. Multiple rounds of heavy rainfall for Florida, parts of the Gulf Coast & much of the Southeast U.S. can be expected into the middle of the week.

(2) Low pressure is forecast to develop not too far from Florida late in the week or by the weekend & there could be impacts to the Southeast U.S. This low seems to be a product of a combination of a weak upper low & tropical wave. None of the forecast models - at this time - are real strong with this feature, but it’s something to watch as any low pressure is likely to drift to the west & northwest toward the Southeast U.S. coast. Of particular concern will be the Carolina’s & Virginia where very heavy rain will be possible along with at least moderate onshore flow - depending on the exact location of the possible low... & its intensity, of course. The low should then turn more sharply to the northeast by early next week moving over the Western Atlantic.

(3) The Cape Verde season is showing signs of getting underway - which is predictable - this time of year. One tropical wave in particular seems to have some long range potential reaching the Caribbean &/or Southwest Atlantic by the 12-18th of August. How far west this wave gets will be largely determined by the strength of the sprawling Bermuda high over the Atlantic as well as the persistent summer upper level high that’s been entrenched over much of the Central & Southern U.S. There will be a split in the “heat dome” - upper level ridge - that’s been entrenched over or near the Southern & Southeast U.S. over the next week or so with a center more to the west & the Bermuda High over the Central Atlantic. Whether or not this break - a trough of low pressure near the U.S. eastern seaboard - is maintained & exactly where it’s located will play a role in where any tropical disturbance approaching from the east might track. A second factor in the track will be how quickly this wave develops. A stronger, earlier to deepen storm would have a tendency to end up farther north while a weaker system should go farther west thanks to steering influences from the prevailing easterlies. Long range global models are split. The GFS shows a strong hurricane at least approaching the U.S. east coast mid-month (had an earlier curvature in previous model runs) while the European model is more to the west & south + slower taking the possible system into the Caribbean.

A lot of crazy stuff being posted in the social media world as well as by those not “in the know” - stick to reliable sources(!).

7-day rainfall forecast:

‘Velocity potential anomalies’ below. shows “Rising” air (green lines) equates with an uptick in overall convection. With rising air, conditions are generally more favorable for tropical development. Where there are brown lines, the air is generally sinking & is often less conducive to tropical cyclones (though not impossible to have development). A (MJO) pulse has spread from the Pacific (where there’s been a good deal of tropical activity) to the Atlantic Basin which should lead to an overall more favorable environment across the Atlantic for at least the next few weeks.

The “Buresh Bottom Line”: Always be prepared!.....First Alert Hurricane Preparation Guide... City of Jacksonville Preparedness Guide... Georgia Hurricane Guide.

REMEMBER WHEN A TROPICAL STORM OR HURRICANE IS APPROACHING: Taping windows is *not* recommended & will not keep glass from breaking. Instead close curtains & blinds.

Realize the forecast cone (”cone of uncertainty”) is the average forecast error over a given time - out to 5 days - & *does not* indicate the width of the storm &/or where damage might occur.

Water vapor loop (dark blue/yellow is dry mid & upper level air):

August Atlantic tropical cyclone origins:

Averages below based on climatology for the Atlantic Basin for August:

Wind shear (red - strong shear; green - low shear). Shear is typically strong to start the hurricane season:

Saharan dust spreads west each year from Africa driven by the prevailing winds (from east to west over the Atlantic). Dry air = yellow/orange/red/pink. Widespread dust is indicative of dry air that *can* interfere with the development of tropical cyclones. However, sometimes “wanna’ be” waves will just wait until they get to the other side of - or away from - the dust plume then try to develop if other conditions are favorable (we saw this with Beryl & Debby last year). It’s my personal opinion that there is way too much “hoopla” about the presence of Saharan dust & how it relates to tropical cyclones. In any case, the peak of Saharan dust typically is in June & July, & we are indeed seeing a large “blobs” of Saharan dust over the Central & Eastern Atlantic that’s thinning with westward extent but enough of it to make for hazy skies across the Caribbean & - at times - across parts of Florida.

2025 names..... “Erin” is the next name on the Atlantic list (names are picked at random by the World Meteorological Organization... repeat every 6 years). Historic storms are retired [Florence & Michael in ’18... Dorian in ’19 (the last time this year’s list was used) ... Laura, Eta & Iota in ‘20 ... Ida in ‘21 ... Fiona & Ian in ‘22... no names were retired in ‘23 for the first time since 2014... & Beryl, Helene & Milton last year in 2024]). The WMO decided - beginning in 2021 - that the Greek alphabet will be no longer used & instead there will be a supplemental list of names if the first list is exhausted (has only happened three times - 2005, 2020 & 2021). The naming of tropical cyclones began on a consistent basis in 1953. More on the history of naming tropical cyclones * here *.

Hurricane season climatology:

East Atlantic:

Mid & upper level wind shear (enemy of tropical cyclones) analysis (CIMMS). The red lines indicate strong shear:

Water vapor imagery (dark blue indicates dry air):

Deep oceanic heat content over the Gulf, Caribbean & tropical Atlantic. The colors will brighten greatly as the water warms to greater depths deeper into the season. It’s worth noting that the deep oceanic heat content right now is not as high as this time last year.

Sea surface temps.:

Sea surface temp. anomalies:

SE U.S. surface map:

Surface analysis centered on the tropical Atlantic:

Surface analysis of the Gulf:

Caribbean:

Atlantic Basin wave period forecast for 24, 48, 72 & 96 hours respectively:

East & Central Pacific:

“Henriette” will weaken while crossing into the Central Pacific staying northeast of Hawaii over the weekend:

Central Pacific:

Hawaii satellite imagery:

West Pacific:

Global tropical activity:

“Bailu”:

