Very hot day ahead with some rain relief in view

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team is tracking another hot day with rain on the way Friday.

First Alert Meteorologist Corey Simma says that Wednesday morning is mild and quiet with temperatures in the 60s and 70s.

However, the mild weather changes in the afternoon, which is when temperatures are expected to reach the mid-90s. The hot weather should last through Thursday and reach near-record highs.

Friday will bring showers and a few storms, but Simma says the timing is still unknown at this time. The cold front, which is bringing in the Friday rain, will clear out for the weekend.

The weekend will be warm, but it won’t be nearly as hot or humid as the next few days. Mother’s Day should be beautiful.

More rain will move in the beginning of next week.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny and Hot! High: 95 (Record: 96 – 1959)

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear. Low: 71

THU: Mostly to Partly Sunny. High 96/Low 71 (Record: 96 – 1962)

FRI: Partly to Mostly Cloudy, Showers & Storms. High 88/Low 72

SAT: Mostly Sunny and Mild! High 82/Low 65

MOTHER’S DAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. High 83/Low 59

MON: Cloudy, A Few Showers. High 79/Low 66

TUE: Cloudy, A Few Showers. High 80/Low 64

