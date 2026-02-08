Cervical cord compression, a condition involving the spinal cord gradually becoming compressed/squeezed from wear and tear, is among the common age-related spine health issues that often affect those over the age of 50, according to Boston Medical Center. Patients may be asymptomatic for a while, but it's a leading cause of nontraumatic spinal cord dysfunction. As symptoms take hold, the person may feel pain and stiffness in the neck, less dexterity, numbness, tingling radiating from the neck to the upper extremities, as well as difficulty walking.

According to a 2025 study by Margetis and Dowling for Stat Pearls, 20% of patients with cervical stenosis (narrowing of the spinal canal) may also have lumbar (lower spine) stenosis at the same time. In addition to an aging population, sedentary professions and activities that involve more screen time are increasing issues with spinal health.

As Americans understand how the body changes with age, they can practice preventative care to maintain better mobility. After all, like a house and its foundation, a human body is only as strong as its spine.

What Is Cervical Spine Compression?

Your neck is your cervical spine, which spans from C1 to C7, and this part of your body may experience compression, also known as cervical myelopathy. The most common form is degenerative cervical myopathy or cervical spondylotic myelopathy, which can happen with age as ligaments, discs, and bones become thinner and lose flexibility. It affects both genders equally.

What Causes Cervical Spine Deterioration?

Degenerative spine conditions are among the most common neurological symptoms of aging. It happens as your spinal discs lose water content, which can make them less flexible. A cervical spinal cord injury can cause the condition by creating structural shifts like disc herniation or fractures.

Your overall lifestyle also plays a role, as repetitive movements and jobs where heavy lifting is common, like construction, factory, and healthcare, can also accelerate this natural breakdown.

If you have a very sedentary job or activities like gaming, be mindful of how you're sitting, as poor posture is another common cause. Constantly using your cell phone or computers while looking down at them can create a chronic flexion of the neck and stress those cervical discs. Smoking also affects the overall body by restricting blood flow and preventing your spinal discs from getting the nutrients they need.

Those diagnosed with arthritis are also more prone to cervical cord compression and deterioration.

What Are Symptoms of Cervical Cord Compression?

The clearest signs of this condition may occur with pain, stiffness, numbness, tingling, and weakness in the upper body. Neck pain, stiffness, and burning may radiate down to the arms and fingers. Your hands and fingers may feel like there are pins and needles inside, and muscle weakness can occur throughout these upper extremities, making it hard to grasp items or perform fine tasks.

The condition can also affect the lower body by decreasing feeling in the feet, causing loss of balance and frequent falls. More severe cases may cause continence control issues and sexual dysfunction.

How Can I Prevent This Condition?

Preventing spinal cord issues begins with the basics of:

Moving

Stretching

Core-strengthening exercises

Being mindful of your posture

No, you don't have to be a gym rat, but regular basic activity, such as standing up and stretching every 30 minutes, can help. Make regular spinal stretches as part of your daily routine, as they help to move the synovial fluid around your spinal joints.

If you thought about taking yoga, your spinal health is a good reason to do so, as common stretches like pelvic lifts, bridges, and cat cow stretches are highly effective for this area.

Don't forget about your midsection. That's where core strengthening exercises come in handy, as weak middle muscles or excess fat around this area puts more pressure on the lower back that holds up most of your body weight.

If you sit all day, practice ergonomics, such as keeping a computer at eye level. Whether seated or standing, keep your ears aligned over your shoulders with your feet flat on the floor. Keep your lumbar spine supported on the back of a chair.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can You Live With Cervical Stenosis without Surgery?

Those who have a mild case of spinal stenosis have non-surgical treatments, such as physical therapy and various pain medications. Anti-inflammatory drugs can help relieve pain by reducing inflammation at the spinal joints and nerve roots. As a result, they can open up more space in the spinal canal.

You may use over-the-counter options like ibuprofen and aspirin. However, a doctor may give you a prescription for a stronger dose. If these don't help you, corticosteroids are anti-inflammatory options to also reduce swelling and irritation. Additionally, physical therapy may be recommended to help improve your overall posture and reduce nerve compression on the lumbar spine.

What Are the Four Stages of Neck Degeneration?

The four stages of degenerative disc disease include dysfunction, dehydration, stabilization, and collapse.

During the dysfunction stage, the spine loses protection from forceful movement and shock as the vertebrae begin to lose their natural curvature. As the bones begin to dehydrate in the dehydration stage, there is even less protection, and it may create obvious spinal deformity.

The stabilization stage comes with aches, stiffness, severe pain, and difficulty moving. Finally, as the spinal discs become dangerously thin and possibly herniated, collapse may happen, and in some cases, the bones begin to fuse.

Understand Health Risks With an Aging Neck

Cervical cord compression is a common condition that people should be aware of as they age. While people may not know about its development for many years, by the time symptoms show up, it may cause pain, numbness, tingling, and problems walking.

However, practicing spinal health through good posture and stretching may help reduce the likelihood or severity of its onset. You may be among the many people who will continue to live longer, so you should do what you can now to ensure that your body is as mobile and limber as possible.