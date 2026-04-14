As we progress from Spring into Summer, many folks are looking for fun adventures to take their minds off the daily grind. Top unique travel experiences include going ATV touring in Tennessee, skiing in Colorado, and taking a road trip to wherever your heart desires.

If an adventurous road trip sounds fun, you're not alone, because 76% of travelers worldwide prefer taking a car on vacation. After all, it allows them to stop and see unique attractions they would have missed if they just flew to their destination.

While flying can be enjoyable and preferable for many people, driving literally puts you behind the wheel, giving you complete control over your itinerary. Our article has several fun adventure travel tips, so get ready to pack your bags!

How to Choose a Travel Destination?

Choosing travel destinations can be tricky with so many great options available; however, some strategies can make your decision easier. One of the first things to consider is your budget. Knowing how much you have to spend can help when choosing your:

Destination

Accommodation

Activities

Some destinations cost more than others, but the good news is that if you're traveling with friends or family, you can split the costs once you know how much they're going to be. Another essential consideration is your interests, which can greatly shape the destination you choose. One primary question to answer during planning is whether you're interested in traveling domestically or overseas.

Top Fun Adventures to Explore in 2026

Once you know your destination, it's time to look at the available activities. To help get you started, we've compiled a list of four of the best outdoor activities and where to find them.

ATV Touring in Tennessee

If you're ready to spend some time uniquely exploring the great outdoors, Off Road ATV Tours in Pigeon Forge are the way to go. Riding ATVs (all-terrain vehicles) can be exhilarating and a great way to relieve the stress of everyday life.

When booking a tour, many companies require riders to be at least 16 years old and to have a state-issued ID. Riders aged 16 to 17 years old must be accompanied by a parent for safety reasons. Helmets are usually provided and mandatory, and the tour company will typically require appropriate clothing, such as no open-toed shoes or flip-flops.

Ziplining in Georgia

Many folks enjoy thrilling, fun adventures that get the adrenaline pumping, and what better way to do so than to go ziplining? Georgia is home to some of the longest ziplines and offers experiences for all skill levels, so there's something for everyone.

If you've never ziplined before, there's a Level 1 option for beginners that typically includes six to 10 ziplines and suspension bridges of relatively low heights, making it great for family adventures. If you're more experienced or want a bigger thrill, then Level 2 is your best choice, typically including 10 to 11 longer ziplines and many more suspension bridges and towers.

When booking your ziplining adventure, there is typically a minimum age requirement of eight years, a minimum weight of 50 lbs, and a maximum weight of 250 lbs for women and 285 lbs for men. The tour company provides all the equipment needed to complete the course and usually includes a briefing session that explains how ziplining works.

Skiing in Colorado

Colorado is a great state if you're looking to enjoy some time in the snow. Skiing is a fantastic adventure sport that gives your legs a great workout and strengthens your core and upper body. Many ski resorts offer comprehensive packages that include:

Lodging

Lift tickets

Rentals

It can be fun for the whole family, as many resorts offer training sessions, which are helpful if you or someone in your family has never attempted skiing before. Once you're done on the slopes, you can head indoors where you can relax in front of a roaring fire with a hot cup of cocoa. You can also enjoy excellent dining opportunities in the resort's restaurants.

A Road Trip Wherever

Finally, if you want to enjoy stunning landscapes and iconic attractions, a road trip might be your best option. A road trip adventure allows you to decide where you want to go and where you want to stop.

It's often more affordable than flying, especially if you have a group of friends joining you. You get to set your own pace and explore unique attractions at your leisure, and even affords you the ability to change plans in an instant if you find a hidden gem on your route.

Frequently Asked Questions

Which States in the US Have the Best Skiing?

Colorado, California, and Utah are some of the best states to visit if you want a snowy vacation. Utah is known for its light, fluffy snow, which you can experience at several resorts. Colorado and California are great for beginners and experts alike, offering the best mix of terrains.

Other states include Wyoming, which features some of the best steep terrain, offering a great challenge for experienced skiers. Montana is known for offering ski experiences across vast terrain, while Vermont offers high-end, luxury resort experiences for those seeking a more plush vacation.

What Are the Best Routes for Road Trips in the US?

When planning a road trip, knowing the best routes can turn a mediocre trip into one that's filled with the best sights and landmarks. Popular routes include:

Blue Ridge Parkway: 469 miles between Virginia and North Carolina

469 miles between Virginia and North Carolina Route 66: 2,448 miles from Chicago to Santa Monica

2,448 miles from Chicago to Santa Monica The Great Northern: A route from Washington to Maine

A route from Washington to Maine Pacific Coast Highway: A route from San Diego to Seattle

A route from San Diego to Seattle Natchez Trace Parkway: 444 miles between Tennessee and Mississippi

444 miles between Tennessee and Mississippi Utah's Mighty 5: A 900-mile loop through five national parks

The Adventure of a Lifetime Awaits!

Vacations are a time for relaxation and fun adventures. Fortunately, the US offers many unique travel destinations, such as skiing on snowy slopes, ziplining across 400-foot steel cables, and RTV tours that get you down and dirty along muddy trails. All of these adventures can be enjoyed by the whole family, offering year-round fun for everyone.

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This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.