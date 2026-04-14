Kitchen remodels often go over budget when you make key decisions too late. Early planning helps avoid last-minute changes and keeps expenses in check. You're more likely to stay within budget when you define their priorities upfront.

The kitchen is the heart of most American homes. In fact, over three-quarters of industry professionals (76%) expect kitchen footprints to increase over the next three years despite overall home sizes shrinking, according to a new NKBA|KBIS report. As the kitchen expands, you may be wondering: how much does a kitchen remodel cost?

The answer to this question depends on many variables. However, one thing is for sure: late decisions often lead to budget overruns.

Read our guide to learn more.

What Are Must-Haves in a Kitchen Remodel?

Different homeowners have different reasons for remodelling their spaces. An important guiding principle is "form follows function." In other words, how you intend to use your space determines its appearance.

Functional remodelling design choices enhance practicality. They also help you avoid costly changes later.

Here's what you should consider to ensure a successful kitchen remodel:

Efficient Kitchen Layout

Good kitchen layout ideas support how you:

Cook and clean

Move throughout the space

Entertain guests at home

A well-designed space makes everyday tasks more seamless and your kitchen more inviting.

Poor layout decisions, on the other hand, decrease functionality and directly affect cooking efficiency and traffic flow. When this happens, you may need to do expensive rework.

Quality Cabinetry

Cabinets provide storage space. They also influence the overall look and feel of your kitchen. That's why choosing cabinetry should not be an afterthought -- quality matters.

Cabinets with solid construction last longer. Custom cabinets cost more but provide more storage space and fit better. Smart storage helps keep the kitchen neat and well-organized.

Features like cabinet inserts, pull-out pantries, and deep drawers make daily tasks easier while maximizing available storage space.

Sturdy Countertops

Countertops see a lot of use. They're not only where you place some home appliances, but also where you prepare and serve food. Their material greatly influences their maintenance needs and durability.

Several countertop materials are available, including:

Ceramic tile

Wood

Laminate

Natural stone

Engineered stone

Concrete

Stainless steel

Different kitchen countertop options have different costs and maintenance requirements. For example, high-end options, such as granite and quartz, are popular for durability. Laminate offers a low-cost alternative.

Modern Appliances

Kitchen appliances allow you to keep food fresh and cook with ease. However, they can be big energy hogs. The right appliance upgrades can be your ticket to energy savings.

Energy-efficient appliances not only reduce monthly energy bills but also make your home greener for the greater good. They also align with modern kitchen design, where sleek, built-in options are in demand.

Lighting Systems

Effective lighting ensures you see what you are doing. It also ensures safe movement within your kitchen. Beyond ensuring safe and efficient cooking, cleaning, and movement, think about how you want your kitchen to look and feel.

A layered lighting approach, which combines task, ambient, and accent lighting, adds both function and style.

What Is a Realistic Budget for a Kitchen Remodel?

Per The Mortgage Reports, remodels typically cost between $25,000 and $70,000. Upscale projects can cost even more.

Here's an overview of factors that can impact your kitchen remodel cost:

The Scope of the Project

The size and complexity of the remodel have the biggest impact on cost. A quick and easy makeover costs less than a major redesign involving plumbing or electrical systems.

Material and Appliance Choices

Custom cabinets, premium finishes, and high-efficiency appliances will cost you more. Many homeowners don't often anticipate how these upgrades affect the total.

The Quality of Workmanship

Experienced kitchen remodeling services typically charge higher rates due to their proven expertise. On the other hand, significantly lower prices may point to poor workmanship. Cutting corners can lead to future repairs, which offset any initial cost savings.

Unexpected Repairs

Unforeseen conditions like faulty wiring or outdated plumbing require major repairs. Permits also add to the total, especially for larger projects.

These kitchen upgrade tips can help you keep costs down:

Determine what you need vs. what you want

Make design choices early

Set a clear budget

Don't DIY -- bring in experienced professionals

Also, don't forget to keep a contingency fund. This fund helps you complete your project in good time, thus preventing expensive cost overruns.

Rule of thumb: allocate 10-20% of your total project budget for this purpose.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Is the 3 Kitchen Rule?

The "3 kitchen rule" often refers to the kitchen work triangle. It connects the sink, stove, and refrigerator. The goal is to keep these areas within reach of each other to reduce unnecessary movement during meal prep.

What Is the Best Time to Remodel?

Schedule your remodel during spring or summer because that's when weather conditions are most predictable and stable. However, keep in mind that off-season remodels may cost less due to lower demand for contractor services.

Plan ahead to choose the most convenient time and secure the best rates.

What Is the Golden Rule of Kitchen Design?

"Function over style" -- that's the golden rule. A well-designed kitchen should be practical first and then aesthetically pleasing.

What Is the Difference Between a Kitchen Remodel and a Kitchen Renovation?

A remodel changes the structure or layout of the kitchen. Kitchen renovation ideas focus on updating surfaces without altering the layout.

Remodels are usually more expensive than renovations but offer greater transformation and better long-term value.

What Color Kitchen Is in for 2026?

In 2026, many homeowners are going for neutral tones. Popular options include soft grays, warm beiges, and sage greens. These colors create a warm and inviting feel and never go out of style.

Homeowners who desire added warmth and depth combine them with natural wood finishes.

Keep Your Kitchen Remodel Cost in Check With Smarter Planning

The decisions you make during planning and design influence your kitchen remodel cost. Getting clear about materials, layout, and scope helps prevent budget overruns. It keeps your project efficient and cost-effective.

You don't have to tackle your kitchen project on your own. Kitchen remodeling experts can guide you through each step from design to installation.

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This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.