Spray tanning is a great way to look nice and bronzed without having to spend hours lying out in the sun, and tanning salons keep perfecting their methods. The latest salon tanning advancements include fine-tuned formulas, cutting-edge tech, and more.

Whether you're getting ready for an upcoming date or simply want to feel like your best self, it's now easier than ever to enjoy the benefits of a quick, natural-looking spray tan. The latest spray tanning services can also give you longer-lasting results.

Knowing what to look for in a salon is the first step toward getting regular spray tans that are worth every dime.

How Has Spray Tanning Changed in Modern Salons?

If you've gotten spray tans in the past decade or so, then you know that the limitations included everything from unevenness to an unsightly orange tint. Fortunately, the technology has come a long way since then, and modern salons now use natural pigments.

Instead of dealing with orange hues, customers can now choose from an impressive range of realistic shades. In fact, every professional spray tan solution collection now boasts top-tier formulas that can match all kinds of skin tones. From a subtle glow to a deep bronze, there are so many options to consider.

The ability to customize the color can make all the difference between something that looks slightly off and something that's made just for you.

The application technique that salons use has also come a long way. Cutting-edge tanning technology has made it possible to have a far smoother-looking tan. Gone are the days of multiple streaks and areas with a bumpy texture.

As such, you can stop worrying about the results and can just enjoy your visit. Best of all, these refined spray tanning trends have also shortened the time it takes to get your results in the first place.

Types of New Spray Tan Technology in Salons

Automated spray booths sound like a thing of the future, but they're in the here and now. Innovative tanning solutions like this have expedited the process of getting a tan, so it's quick, easy, and looks wonderful.

Precision nozzles and adjustable pressure levels are additional aspects of cutting-edge tech. Instead of spraying clumps, these devices can create a fine mist that settles onto the skin like a glove.

There are even digital tools that have the ability to analyze one's skin tone and recommend the best spray-tan shade for each and every client. In the past, finding the perfect tone could be quite difficult, and even something that's slightly off could appear quite unrealistic.

You may be surprised to learn that salons are opting for plant-based ingredients in their tanning sprays. Doing this is not only better for the client's skin, but it's more eco-friendly as well.

Do you remember when your spray tan would exude a strange scent? Modern formulas have been able to hide odors so that all you get is an attractive tan. Modern formulas can also help quicken the drying process and reduce the risk of smears and other imperfections.

Business Strategies Helping Salons Stay Competitive

Aside from technological advancements, salons are also reworking their approach to customer service.

Staff members are consistently trained in the latest techniques so that any worker you're assigned to is fully competent. They're also knowledgeable about all the newest products and services, so they can answer any questions you may have. Personal consultations on your first visit are now the norm and are the best way to get the lay of the land.

The tanning rooms themselves are designed for the highest level of comfort and privacy. The managers curate an ambience that is not only welcoming but perfect for feeling relaxed.

Salons need to be seen as authorities within their industry. It's more common than ever to find the following posted online:

Social media tutorials

Before-and-after photos

Influencer collaborations

Taking a look at these posts can help you learn exactly what you want out of a spray-tanning session.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Should You Do Before a Spray Tan Appointment?

It's a good rule of thumb to exfoliate your skin before your scheduled spray tan session. Shaving or waxing hair can also help improve the final results.

You shouldn't put any oils or lotions on, however, because that can affect your skin's ability to absorb the spray tan.

How Long Does a Spray Tan Last?

A spray tan can last around a week or so. You can make it last longer by investing in a high-quality spray tan and taking the proper precautions. The following can help you get the most out of it:

Diligent moisturizing

Gentle cleansers

Avoiding excessive exfoliation

Your skin type can also affect how long the tan lasts.

Be sure to wait around eight or 12 hours before you take your first shower after a spray tan session. If you've paid for a rapid-drying solution, then usually you only have to wait a few hours, give or take.

Is Spray Tanning Safe for Your Skin?

In general, spray tanning is safe, especially compared to UV tanning. The sun is also harmful to one's skin, so a spray tan can minimize your exposure to cancer-causing rays, for instance.

The main ingredient of most spray tan solutions is DHA. It reacts with the outermost layer of one's skin to create the desired color. It does this without seeping into deeper layers, which also contributes to its safety.

Tanning Salons Are More Sophisticated Than Ever Before

Tanning salons need to stay on top of all the latest developments, or they'll fall behind the competition. New trends and techniques make it a cinch for people to get spray tans that look and feel great.

If you found this article informative, then you'll also enjoy reading our other content. We post news and tips that can help you make more informed decisions in your personal and professional life. Be sure to check our website often so you don't miss the latest posts.

This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.