Storage facility security features vary quite a bit, and the right ones can mean the difference between protecting your assets and putting them at risk. From controlled access and surveillance systems to regular maintenance and beyond, there are many ways you can get the most out of your investment.

While storage rental prices are a major factor, you shouldn't base your entire decision on just that. Rather, ensuring the proper safeguards are in place can give you true peace of mind. Whether you need self-storage because of a move, renovation, or another reason, evaluating the security features is one of the first steps.

Why Should Security Be My Number-One Priority?

Renting a storage space involves a great deal of stuff. From mementos to valuables, there are many things you're handing over to a third party with the hope of keeping them safe and sound. If the storage company has weak or nonexistent security, then the following can happen:

Theft

Vanadalism

Damage caused by neglect

A lack of proper safeguards and monitoring means that just about anyone can access the facilities if they try hard enough. Keep in mind that going out of your way to replace lost or ruined items can be far more expensive than choosing a more reputable and secure facility in the first place.

Don't worry, because there are affordable self-storage options that can still offer sound protection. What matters is making sure that these affordable options actually have the necessary security features.

What Kinds of Access Control Features Should a Storage Facility Have?

You should think of access controls as the first line of a solid defense. Gated entry systems are the best way for facilities to limit who can come and go. Such systems usually have a keypad or keycard system as a way of recording activity and adding a sense of accountability.

Even better is if you can find a facility that boasts personalized access codes. Doing this further secures the facility by making sure that only specific people can access certain areas, which can go a long way toward keeping out unauthorized visitors.

Some companies restrict access hours so that they can enhance security late at night. It can also be great if you work with a facility that has a regular staff presence. That way, employees can do the following:

Keep an eye on things

Verify people's identities

Respond to situations quickly

It's when human oversight is backed by the latest tech that you can rest easy and know that your belongings are in good hands.

How Crucial Are Surveillance Cameras and Monitoring?

If the facility you're considering for storing your belongings doesn't have any surveillance, then that should be a dealbreaker. Not only do cameras work as a deterrent against possible theft, but they also can work as recorded evidence if something does end up occurring.

Of course, the strongest protection comes from storage facilities with 24/7 monitoring, so nothing happens without a record of it. If a place offers only limited systems or ones that are often inactive, then it's probably a good idea to look elsewhere for your storage solutions.

It's worth noting that the strategic placement of cameras is as essential as having cameras in the first place. The coverage should include the following and more:

Exits

Hallways

Loading areas

High-def video is the way to go because it makes it easier to identify what's happening and who's involved. There's also the possibility of having motion detection systems that let on-site staff know about abnormal activity right away.

Don't hesitate to ask how long footage is stored, and whether monitoring happens consistently or only at certain times of day.

Tried and True Tips for Maximizing Security in Your Self-Storage Unit

Even with a storage facility that has a high level of security, there are still personal precautions worth taking. For instance, you should invest in a high-tier lock that can help reduce the chance of a forced entry.

While it may seem unimportant on the surface, the way you organize your items can help prevent damage. Do your best to organize everything in a way that helps you find everything and move within the unit efficiently.

You should also do your best to put a cap on the number of high-value or even irreplaceable items you put in the unit. Be sure to stop by the facility now and then to ensure that everything is in tip-top shape.

Coordinating move-in and move-out schedules with professional movers can save you time and hassle. They can also help you organize items to maximize space within the unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Do I Need Insurance for a Storage Unit?

Some storage facilities require some form of insurance, while others don't. However, insurance is a wise course of action because even the most secure facility can't get rid of every single risk. The following can occur at almost any time:

Natural disasters

Unexpected leaks

A rare security breach

What's convenient is that many facilities offer insurance plans. Still, it's worthwhile for renters to check whether or not their homeowners or renters insurance policy can extend to an off-site storage unit.

How Can I Tell If a Secure Storage Facility Is Well-Maintained?

Instead of renting an affordable mini storage sight unseen, it's far better to visit the facility and ask for a tour. Be sure to check the cleanliness of the grounds, the functionality of the lighting, and more.

If the staff maintains consistent upkeep, then that's a green flag. It suggests that they take both safety and customer service seriously.

Security Is the Highest Priority of a Reputable Storage Facility

While it can be tempting to go with the lowest-priced storage facility, you can end up compromising the safety of your belongings. Instead, it's better to go with a company that's known for its high level of security.

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This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.