Investing in water softener installation can help improve your health and water quality by reducing water "hardness." The latter is a water quality parameter that indicates high levels of calcium, iron, and magnesium.

By reducing hardness, a water softener can help minimize the risk of hair dryness, pore clogging due to soap scum, and skin irritation, such as eczema. Eczema is a highly common skin condition, affecting roughly 10% of the population in the U.S., according to the National Eczema Association.

Softened water's enhanced quality can also improve its taste. Its lowered mineral content can even help prevent scale buildup, damage to water-based appliances, clogged pipes, and chalky film on clean dishes and glasses.

By learning more about these water softener benefits, you can decide for yourself why installing one at home is a worthy investment.

What Are the Signs of Hard Water?

The term "hard water" is a scientific measure of dissolved mineral concentration present in water, often expressed in "ppm" (parts per million) or "gpg" (grains per gallon). As KESQ.com points out, hard water affects 85% of U.S. homes.

Your home is likely one of those affected if you experience these signs:

Limescale formation (white and chalky buildup of minerals) on showerheads, faucets, sinks, drains, and water-using appliances

Reduced water pressure

Cloudy water spots or chalky layers of film on clean dishes

Reduced efficiency in water heaters and other water-based appliances

Clogged plumbing pipes

Irritated skin

Dry hair

Stiff laundry

You may also notice you're buying soaps (bath soaps, dishwashing liquids, clothes detergents, and shampoos) faster and more often. Hard water may be behind this, as its high mineral content interferes with soap's lathering ability.

Instead of the soap creating a rich lather, the minerals in hard water react with it to form "soap scum," a clump of stubborn, insoluble matter. It forces you to use more soap than necessary, which is a waste of time, water, and money.

What Is the Lifespan of a Water Softener?

With proper and adequate water softener maintenance, this system can last up to 20 years, according to InterNACHI. The organization also notes that water's mineral content (i.e., its "hardness") can clog showerheads and shorten water heater lifespans.

All that should be good enough reasons to consider investing in a high-quality, energy-efficient, and durable water softener.

How Can Water Softener Installation Improve Water Quality and Health?

From helping prevent dry hair to minimizing the risk of skin irritations and clogged pores, these are some of the ways water softener installation can help improve health. Since it can also enhance water's taste, it may encourage increased hydration.

The long-term money-saving benefits of installing a water softener can result in less financial burden and stress, too, making investing in this system all the more worthwhile.

Helping Promote Skin and Hair Health

The soap scum that mineral-rich hard water creates can leave a residue on the skin and hair that:

Strips natural oils

Clogs pores

Contributes to the skin and hair drying

Over time, those effects can irritate the skin and make the hair dull and prone to breaking.

According to Healthline, researchers have also found that young children exposed to hard water have a higher risk of developing atopic eczema. Other studies suggest that hard water exposure can reduce skin hydration. It may also increase redness and cytokines (proteins that drive inflammation).

If you get hard water at home and you or any family member is prone to eczema, skin irritations, and dry hair, it may be time to prioritize shopping around and choosing a water softener with the help of the best plumber in your area.

Supporting Increased Hydration

Calcium and magnesium, although vital minerals needed by the body for bone, muscle, nerve, and heart health, can make hard water taste "off," bitter, or metallic.

If you find this taste unpleasant, it can make you avoid drinking tap water. It can put you at risk of dehydration or force you to buy costly bottled water.

A water softener can help improve the taste of tap water by removing its excessive mineral content. You don't have to worry about this affecting your nutritional intake, provided you have a well-balanced diet. Many foods are rich in these nutrients, including:

Dairy products

Leafy greens

Beans

Lentils

Nuts

Seeds

Oily fish

Fortified foods and beverages

Minimizing Stress and Expenses Associated With Home Upkeep

As explained by the U.S. Department of Energy, a water softener can prevent common hard water problems like:

Clogged pipes

Leaky faucets

Damage to water-based appliances

All those are stressful issues that hard water can cause or contribute to, adding to your home upkeep requirements and expenses. You can minimize these stresses and costs with a professional or DIY water softener installation.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is DIY Water Softener Installation Easy?

No, installing a water softener is more of a moderate-level project, not an "easy" one. It's manageable for homeowners with the right plumbing tools and basic plumbing skills.

It depends on where you live and how extensive your water softener installation project is, but you may need permits from your local government. You need to get them before starting work.

If you don't have time to do all those admin tasks, hire a local licensed plumber. They can do the permits and installation for you.

Who Should Not Drink Soft Water?

Softened water is generally safe for most people to drink. Infants and people on sodium-restricted diets or who have kidney disease or hypertension (high blood pressure) should avoid or minimize their consumption of softened water, though, due to the reduced minerals and added sodium.

If that describes you or a family member, you can still install a water softener, but use a separate tap for drinking water.

Reap These Benefits of Investing in a Water Softener Installation Project

With a water softener installation project, you and your loved ones can reduce the risk of skin and hair problems and avoid getting stressed out by plumbing and appliance breakdowns and repair costs. It can even promote increased hydration by making your tap water taste and smell better.

