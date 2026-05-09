Some of the top reasons that bathroom remodels are a preferred home upgrade choice include a high return on investment when it comes time to sell, an easier upgrade process, and opportunities to add accessibility features. Overall, a bathroom remodel can be a versatile and cost-effective project.

Although it may not seem like it, the bathroom is one of the most important areas of your home. It is often where you begin and end your day, and it is also a place where you are most vulnerable. That is why a bathroom you love is essential for your well-being.

A bathroom remodel is a stylish upgrade for your home that can also level up your everyday experience.

High Return on Investment

Bathrooms consistently have a high return on investment (ROI), which means the more you put into a remodel, the more you will get out of it when you sell your home. Potential buyers look for updated bathrooms so they do not have to worry about unsightly features or outdated amenities.

When buyers enter a bathroom, they want to feel like they are getting a spa-like experience, not staring at old, dingy tile or chipped countertops. Swapping out unattractive elements for brand-new ones can change the entire vibe of a bathroom space.

Easy to Upgrade

Unlike many other rooms, the bathroom is relatively easy to upgrade. Most bathrooms are smaller than other parts of the home, which means fewer square feet to work with.

Some of the most striking bathroom upgrades are do-it-yourself projects or tasks that do not take very long. Even putting in modern towel bars and removing the old models can make an unexpected difference.

Bathroom elements tend to be cheaper than other fixtures. Hardware such as faucets, cabinet handles, and shower heads has many different options for a variety of budgets. They are also easy to install yourself if you have the right tools and the help of an instructional video or tutorial.

Accommodate Growing Older at Home

Aging in place is becoming a popular solution for older folks who do not want to move into a retirement or assisted living community. However, it is necessary to make modifications to the home to operate comfortably. Safety isn't just a preference; it is a priority.

The bathroom provides many opportunities to improve security for seniors, while still promoting independence. Grab bars, for example, can help seniors get up off the toilet or navigate through the bathroom without reliance on caregivers.

Consider a walk-in or accessible bathtub or shower from a company such as Five Star Bath Solutions. Accessible showers can often accommodate both seniors and caregivers, while walk-in bathtubs allow older folks to enjoy the benefits of a bath with less worry about accidents like tripping and falling.

Luxury Look and Feel

Sleek minimalism that promotes luxury is one of the key bathroom design trends at the moment. Clean spaces that are free of clutter allow users to feel less overwhelmed in a small space.

Maximize bathroom storage by effectively using medicine cabinets, vanity drawers, and cubbies. Consider purchasing dividers to stack bins and products vertically, freeing up more space down below. Essentials will still be easy to access, but out of sight.

People want a relaxing experience when they enter the bathroom, but outdated designs can trigger a stress response. Upgrade your bathroom space to fit your specifications. Imagine what your dream spa day would feel like, then incorporate some of those features into the final design.

Some easy upgrades that elevate luxury in your bathroom include:

A rainwater showerhead

Heated flooring

A glass shower

A towel warmer

Natural light, such as windows or skylights

Frequently Asked Questions

What Are Some Tips for Cost-Effective Bathroom Remodels?

Like any remodel, the cost of a bathroom renovation can run from very affordable to extremely expensive. Ultimately, it comes down to your budget and personal preferences.

When upgrading surfaces, consider cheaper alternatives that have similar features. Granite bathroom countertops, for instance, can be incredibly expensive; instead, opt for more affordable materials such as Corian or quartz.

If you do not have a strict remodeling timeline, wait until there are sales at your local hardware or big box stores. You can pick up essentials at a discounted rate, put the money elsewhere, or upgrade to a better model for the same amount you originally wanted to spend.

You can also take it one step at a time. This method works best when your home has alternative bathrooms that you can use during the remodeling process. Saving money for your next upgrade may be better for your budget than financing a remodel.

Should I Hire a Contractor or Do the Bathroom Remodel Myself?

Whether you feel comfortable completing a renovation yourself or you need the help of a contractor is up to you. It may be better to leave it to the experts if you feel like you are in unfamiliar territory. One simple mistake during a remodel may lead to expensive fixes down the road.

If you work with a contractor, ask for a quote up front and get it in writing. Documentation is key to preventing them from overcharging and taking advantage of you. Ask for a project timeline as well.

Sometimes, the best solution is a combination of DIY and working with a professional team for your bathroom renovation. You can complete easy tasks like installing shelving or accessories, and leave the major tasks to your contracting team.

How Long Does a Bathroom Renovation Typically Take?

It depends on the extent of the project and whether you do it yourself or hire a professional team. The timeline may extend if you have to wait for certain parts to come in or if there are other types of delays that are out of your control.

Consider Modern Bathroom Features for Your Next Home Upgrade

Whenever you decide to begin a home upgrade, your bathrooms should be at the top of your renovation list. Use this guide to design a beautiful, modern space that also offers accessibility.

Would you like more tips for your next home remodeling project? Look around our website for more ideas and inspiration.

This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.