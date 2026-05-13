22 Different GM Vehicles Under “Do Not Drive” Warning

General Motors is recalling 22 different make, model, and year Cadillacs, Chevrolets, and GMCs due to a faulty power train that could cause front or rear wheel lockup and increase risk of a crash a crash.

The recall affects:

2026, 2015 Cadillac Escalade and Escalade ESV

2026 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2015, 2017-2020 Chevrolet Suburban

2026 Chevrolet Suburban 1500

2016-2017, 2019, 2026 Chevrolet Tahoe

2026 GMC Sierra 1500

2019-2020, 2026 GMC Yukon

2018-2019, 2026 GMC Yukon XL

It’s estimated that 66 units have been affected.

Owners are being told not to drive these vehicles until the remedy is issued. Dealers will inspect and replace the transfer case assembly if necessary, free of charge. Notification letters are expected to be mailed June 22, 2026.

On April 14, 2026, a GM engineer submitted a report to GM’s Speak Up For Safety (SUFS) program following review of teardown results on a transfer case from a 2026 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 that experienced wheel lock-up in a parking lot. The transfer case was missing the oil pick-up tube. Without this tube, transfer case bearings will not be properly lubricated. The transfer case is a component of four-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive powertrains and is not present on rear-wheel-drive only vehicles. GM opened a product investigation on April 17, 2026.

GM’s supplier used their end-of-line test torque data to identify suspect transfer case assemblies. This process identified 68 suspect assemblies, of which: (a) 46 were assembled into 2026 model year US production vehicles and (b) one was shipped as a service replacement transfer case assembly for use in certain 2015 – 2020 model year trucks and SUVs. GM’s investigation identified 54 dealers that may have received the suspect service part, and 21 potentially impacted vehicles that received a transfer case replacement at these dealerships during the suspect window.

GM’s investigation identified four field complaints potentially related to this condition. GM is not aware of any crashes or injuries associated with this condition. GM’s Safety Field Action Decision Authority (SFADA) decided to conduct a safety recall on April 30, 2026.

More details of the recall are available on the NHTSA website.

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