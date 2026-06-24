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85-Year Old Florida Man Charged in Illegal Street Racing

By Shawn Knight
Speeding FILE PHOTO: A state trooper in Louisiana pulled over a driver suspected of speeding but discovered that the driver was the superintendent of the state police. (BanksPhotos/Getty Images)
By Shawn Knight

What in the Fast and the Furious is going on here in Florida?

Apparently. 85-year old William Bosworth and 57-year old Phillip Signorino had a need for speed as they was arrested for being involved in an illegal speed racing where their car was clocked going over 110 MPH.

The arresting Officers body cam footage stopped Signorino’s red corvette at 125 MPH and instead of taking responsibility he told the Officer...

"I was out having a ride in my favorite car," while smoking a cigarillo which is absolutely insane.

Both individuals were charged with street racing and dangerous excessive speeding and were released on bail.

Florida’s Super Speeder Law reminds drivers makes extreme speeding a criminal offense rather than just a civil traffic ticket. It targets drivers exceeding the speed limit by 50 mph or more, or anyone caught driving 100 mph or more.

Shawn Knight

Shawn Knight

You can hear Shawn on Hot106.5 weekdays from 3pm-7pm and on Power 106.1 10am-3pm.



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