LANCO, Hot Chelle Rae Headline Freedom Fest on Naval Station Mayport

104.5 WOKV is excited to be part of Freedom Fest presented by Budweiser, returning to Naval Station Mayport on Friday, June 26. The festivities begin at 4 p.m. at Sea Otter Pavilion and will feature food vendors, beverages, bounce houses, a Fun Zone, live entertainment, and performances from LANCO and Hot Chelle Rae. If you have access to Naval Station Mayport, don’t miss this opportunity to enjoy a free night of entertainment, community, and celebration. LEARN MORE HERE

Please note that Freedom Fest is open to all Department of Defense (DoD) ID cardholders and their guests, including active-duty military, reservists, National Guard members, retirees, DoD civilian employees, and their dependents. Base access is required to attend the event.

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