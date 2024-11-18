"AI Santa" Can Call Your Kids

Kids can receive personalized phone calls from Santa this year, thanks to artificial intelligence.

Children can now pen wishlists to send to the North Pole, before Santa will contact them via a “real call.”

SantaPhoneCalls.com said, “Watch children’s faces light up as Santa knows their name, wishes, and favorite things in a one-on-one conversation they’ll never forget.”

For $9.95, children receive a one-time call from Santa and for $14.95, kids can chat with him for five minutes and receive a recording to “relive the magic and cherished memories of this moment for years to come.”

For $19.95, the whole family receives a one-time personalized call from the North Pole.After deciding which package to purchase, parents can then fill in details that personalizes the message from Santa.

The service does not utilize pre-recorded audio and instead uses generative AI to mimic real conversations.