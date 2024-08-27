New research shows US-based social media users use more curse words than those in any other country.

And a state-by-state breakdown shows Maryland residents swear the most, followed by those in Louisiana, Georgia and Virginia respectively.

The top ten cursing capitals in the US was rounded out by: Ohio, Mississippi, Pennsylvania, Nevada, New Jersey and Michigan.

WordTips analyzed 1.7 million geotagged tweets to establish where residents of English-speaking countries swore most.

Its findings showed that Maryland citizens swore in 66.3 tweets per every 1,000 published.

In Louisiana, this figure was slightly lower at 61.7 per 1,000 tweets.

The study also broke down the cities with the highest incidents of swearing online and found Baltimore made the top.

Some 78.2 tweets per 1,000 posted from somebody in Baltimore contained a profanity.

It was followed by Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Atlanta, Georgia, Detroit, Michigan and Houston, Texas

America’s most foul-mouthed states

1. Maryland (66.3)*

2. Louisiana (61.7)

3. Georgia (57.4)

4. Virginia (47.6)

5. Ohio (47.3)

6. Mississippi (45.9)

7. Pennsylvania (45.7)

8. Nevada (45.5)

9. New Jersey (45.5)

10. Michigan (45.3)