Android Users Change is Coming July 6th

If you are part of the US population that uses Android phones like myself (don’t judge me) change is coming that will give us a more consistent messaging experience.

If you have looked at your text messages like myself you would have noticed that on July 6th, 2026 Samsung Messages will be discontinued and users are to switch to Google Messages.

With the NEW changes that’s coming are the following upgrades with Google Messages

Powerful Security - which will help prevent spam messages and suspicious text messages to keep your iinbox and personal information safe.

- which will help prevent spam messages and suspicious text messages to keep your iinbox and personal information safe. RCS Messaging - with this iOS, and Android users can share photos of high quality, videos and even group chats in real time.

- with this iOS, and Android users can share photos of high quality, videos and even group chats in real time. Expressive AI Features - with Gemini features it will bring AI powered expressivity to chats including remixing photos and smart replies.

- with Gemini features it will bring AI powered expressivity to chats including remixing photos and smart replies. Multi-Device Connectivity - Switch chats between your phone, tablet or smart watch.

I have tried it for the most part and I am still getting familiar with using it while trying to enable notifications for messages.

The jury is STILL out on this.

More more information on switching to Google Messages click here.