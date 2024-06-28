Are you at risk for ‘Avocado Hand’?

Cutting avocados accounts for about 1 in every 50 knife injuries in America. That’s according to a recent study published in the American Journal of Health Behavior.

Women between the ages of 23 and 39 are the most likely to get injured this way.The injury is also most likely to happen to the left hand on weekends from April through July, as you’re using your right hand to cut into the sought-after superfood to make a bowl of guacamole for your outdoor BBQ.

To avoid this common laceration, experts warn those in the kitchen to aim the sharp edge of a knife — or the point of the knife — away from your hand.

One doctor recommends holding the avocado down on a cutting board with your less dexterous hand and slicing into the fruit with your dominant hand, cutting all around the fruit at the equator, then rolling it halfway over and cutting it again.

“The hand is an incredibly complex organ with lots of tendons and nerves in a very small space. It’s very easy to do a lot of damage there.”