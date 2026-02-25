Are You Up For Trying McDonald’s Biggest Burger Yet?? 🍔

McDonald’s has just unveiled their latest burger hitting menus on March 3:

The Big Arch Burger is said to be McDonald’s biggest and boldest burger yet, featuring two quarter-pound beef patties, three slices of white cheddar cheese, crispy onions, slivered raw onions, lettuces and pickles.

The burger gets its name from the Big Arch Sause on top which is “a perfect balance of mustard, pickle, and sweet tomato flavors.”

Be prepared for the 1,057 calories the Big Arch Burger will bring you, which is 3x the calorie count of a McDonald’s cheeseburger (303 calories) and double the calories of a Big Mac (509 calories).

No word on how much The Big Arch Burger will cost but you’ll just have to see for yourself once it hits menus nationwide on March 3!