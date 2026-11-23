LONDON — More than 12,000 fans were evacuated from a concert by American rapper Don Toliver after an unknown substance was released in the crowd, British police said Monday.

Greater Manchester Police said officers were called around 10 p.m. (2200 GMT) Sunday to the Co-op Live arena after reports of people being affected by a substance, initially believed to be tear gas. Footage shared on social media appeared to show concertgoers coughing and covering their mouths as they left the venue.

The force declared a “major incident,” which allows different emergency services to coordinate their response.

One person was taken to a hospital and more than 50 were assessed at the scene, with some reporting eye and respiratory symptoms, the North West Ambulance Service said.

It said “decontamination is being carried out as a precaution” at the venue.

Police Assistant Chief Constable Steph Parker said “anyone who has left the event and since become unwell is advised to attend their local hospital.”

“We will now begin to fully understand what this substance was and how this incident came about,” she said.

Co-op Live said in a statement that venue bosses were working with police to identify the cause of the incident.

Grammy Award- nominated trap and R&B rapper-singer Toliver, who features on the soundtrack to the new "Grand Theft Auto" game, is scheduled to perform at London's O2 Arena on Monday and OVO Arena Wembley on Tuesday as part of his Nitrous tour.

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